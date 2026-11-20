Share Market News: Highway Infrastructure, a smallcap infrastructure company, has announced three major contract developments worth a combined Rs 534.09 crore. With this, it has strengthened its presence in both infrastructure construction and toll collection operations.

The company has received a Letter of Commencement (LOC) from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for a nearly Rs 198.31 crore infrastructure project in Madhya Pradesh. It has also signed contract agreements with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for toll collection operations at two fee plazas in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

The three developments were disclosed to the stock exchanges on November 19, 2026.

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Highway Infrastructure's Rs 534 Crore Contract Details

The biggest construction-related development is the receipt of the LOC from CPWD for the planning, designing and construction of residential and non-residential infrastructure for the CISF 12th Reserve Battalion.

The project will come up at Village Jamunia Talab in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district. It will be executed under EPC Mode-I and has a contract value of Rs 198.30 crore. The execution period is two years.

The company had earlier informed the stock exchanges about receiving the Letter of Award (LOA) for the project on November 3. The latest LOC marks a further step towards the commencement of work.

Two New NHAI Toll Plaza Contracts

Apart from the construction project, Highway Infrastructure has signed two separate agreements with NHAI to operate toll plazas.

The first agreement is for the Palayam Fee Plaza in Tamil Nadu. The company will collect user fees at the toll plaza on NH-44, along the Krishnagiri-to-Thumbipadi section, covering the stretch from Km 94 to Km 180.

The contract is valued at Rs 340.07 crore and will run for one year. Operations will begin on November 24, 2026.

Along with toll collection, the company will also be responsible for the upkeep and maintenance of the adjacent toilet blocks, including replenishment of consumables.

The second agreement is for the Baiti Kala Fee Plaza in Uttar Pradesh. Located on the Sultanpur-Varanasi section of National Highway 56 (New NH-731), the toll plaza will be operated by Highway Infrastructure for one year. The contract is worth Rs 91.77 crore, with operations scheduled to begin on December 30, 2026.

Like the Tamil Nadu project, this contract also includes the maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks and replenishment of consumables.

The company had previously received the LOAs for the Palayam and Baiti Kala toll plaza operations on October 23 and October 26, respectively. The latest disclosures confirm the signing of the formal contract agreements.

Highway Infrastructure stated that the promoters and promoter group companies have no interest in the entities awarding these contracts. The agreements also do not fall under related-party transactions, as disclosed for the two NHAI contracts.

With these developments, the company has added projects across two distinct infrastructure segments: construction and highway toll operations.