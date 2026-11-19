Himanshu Gupta, Head of Research at Jainam

Nifty closed at 25,227.95, losing 159.45 points (0.63%) in the previous session, forming a bearish candle as profit booking set in after the recent rally to nine-month highs. Metal, auto and IT stocks led to the decline, and midcaps underperformed (Nifty Midcap 100 fell 1.22%). US markets ended mixed on Wednesday: the Dow Jones fell about 1.1% after hawkish Fed minutes pointed to the possibility of further rate hikes, the S&P 500 slipped about 0.2%, and the Nasdaq gained about 0.4%.

Asian markets are under pressure this morning, with Taiwan down about 2.9%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng down about 1.8% and South Korea's Kospi down about 1%. Brent crude eased to around $93 per barrel on rising US inventories, though US-Iran tensions and Hormuz shipping disruptions are limiting the fall. GIFT Nifty is trading around 25,164, down about 65-75 points, indicating a gap-down opening for Indian equities. FIIs have been net buyers for 13 straight sessions, which offers some support.

Technically, the index is correcting after its sharp rally, and short-term momentum has cooled. Immediate resistance is placed at 25,300-25,400. A decisive move above 25,400 could open the upside towards 25,500-25,600. On the downside, immediate support is placed at 25,150-25,100, followed by the crucial psychological level of 25,000. A sustained break below 25,000 could intensify profit-booking towards 24,800. Overall, the broader trend remains positive, but the near-term outlook is cautious due to hawkish Fed signals, weak global cues, and elevated valuations. Nifty may remain range-bound with a negative bias in early trade, and the positive structure holds as long as it stays above 25,000. Traders should watch for a recovery above 25,300-25,400 for a return of upside momentum.



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