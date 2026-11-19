Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks opened in the red on Thursday. At the open, Sensex fell over 100 points while Nifty was down over 50 points. The rupee opened steady against the US dollar at 93.44, compared to Wednesday's close of 93.45 a dollar.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
Crypto Update By Avinash Shekhar
Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder and CEO, Pi42
"Bitcoin has climbed back towards $63,000 after testing $62,000, while Ethereum has recovered to around $1,780. The telling part of this move is what happens after the first bounce. Traders who were waiting to exit may use it to sell at better prices, which is why the next wave of demand matters. If Bitcoin can hold its gains and Ethereum can reclaim $1,800, that would suggest buyers are stepping in across the market. If Bitcoin slips back towards $62,000 while Ethereum stalls below $1,800, the bounce may prove short-lived."
Stock Market News: Expert View
Himanshu Gupta, Head of Research at Jainam
Nifty closed at 25,227.95, losing 159.45 points (0.63%) in the previous session, forming a bearish candle as profit booking set in after the recent rally to nine-month highs. Metal, auto and IT stocks led to the decline, and midcaps underperformed (Nifty Midcap 100 fell 1.22%). US markets ended mixed on Wednesday: the Dow Jones fell about 1.1% after hawkish Fed minutes pointed to the possibility of further rate hikes, the S&P 500 slipped about 0.2%, and the Nasdaq gained about 0.4%.
Asian markets are under pressure this morning, with Taiwan down about 2.9%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng down about 1.8% and South Korea's Kospi down about 1%. Brent crude eased to around $93 per barrel on rising US inventories, though US-Iran tensions and Hormuz shipping disruptions are limiting the fall. GIFT Nifty is trading around 25,164, down about 65-75 points, indicating a gap-down opening for Indian equities. FIIs have been net buyers for 13 straight sessions, which offers some support.
Technically, the index is correcting after its sharp rally, and short-term momentum has cooled. Immediate resistance is placed at 25,300-25,400. A decisive move above 25,400 could open the upside towards 25,500-25,600. On the downside, immediate support is placed at 25,150-25,100, followed by the crucial psychological level of 25,000. A sustained break below 25,000 could intensify profit-booking towards 24,800. Overall, the broader trend remains positive, but the near-term outlook is cautious due to hawkish Fed signals, weak global cues, and elevated valuations. Nifty may remain range-bound with a negative bias in early trade, and the positive structure holds as long as it stays above 25,000. Traders should watch for a recovery above 25,300-25,400 for a return of upside momentum.
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Crypto Update By Riya Sehgal
Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst, Delta Exchange
"The cryptocurrency market remains under significant selling pressure, with Bitcoin trading near $62,700 and Ethereum around $1,775. The decline reflects a combination of tighter financial conditions, persistent institutional outflows and continued deleveraging. Hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve have reinforced concerns over prolonged monetary tightening, while Nvidia's earnings have failed to generate a sustained recovery in broader risk appetite.
Institutional participation remains subdued, with recent Bitcoin ETF redemptions highlighting cautious investor positioning. Meanwhile, elevated derivatives liquidations and defensive options activity suggest traders are increasingly focused on downside protection.
Technically, Bitcoin remains below its major moving averages, with immediate support at $62,000, followed by $61,000-$61,500. A recovery above $64,365-$65,500 is necessary to improve near-term momentum. Ethereum faces resistance at $1,808-$1,860, while $1,740 remains a critical support level."
Crypto Update By Purvang Mashru
Purvang Mashru, Lead Analyst, BitDelta India
Bitcoin fell 2.99% over 24 hours to about $62,590, while Ethereum lost 1.99% to $1,774. The decline extended across other major assets, with BNB down 2.24%, Solana lower by 1.61% and XRP slipping 1.33%.
Demand faces pressure from a shrinking stablecoin pool. The market value of circulating dollar-pegged stablecoins was $286.26 billion in the daily observation dated 18 November, down $16.23 billion, or 5.36%, over 30 days. It fell $3.22 billion over seven days.
On 17 November, US Bitcoin ETFs recorded $239.9 million in net withdrawals, including $209.5 million from IBIT. Ether funds lost $29.1 million, leaving combined withdrawals of $269.0 million. Bitcoin fund demand reversed after a modest $7.9 million inflow on 16 November.
The newly released Fed minutes also showed broad support for further rate increases under policymakers' baseline outlook. That leaves financing conditions under pressure, although it does not establish one cause for crypto's decline. The next Fed meeting is on 8 to 9 December.
Bitcoin support is near its observed $62,012 daily low, with resistance around $64,890. Stabilising stablecoin value and sustained ETF inflows would strengthen recovery evidence. Further lows alongside continued withdrawals would weaken it. For now, buying above the daily low has not established a durable return of capital.
Crypto Update: Expert View
Daily quote from Mudrex
Bitcoin fell nearly 4% on Wednesday to around $62,500 as renewed concerns over US interest rates and a stronger dollar weighed on risk appetite. Hawkish Fed minutes and comments from Governor Waller raised concerns that monetary policy could remain restrictive, putting pressure on Bitcoin and broader tech markets. Even Nvidia's strong earnings failed to lift sentiment, with its shares declining 2.9%. Institutional demand also showed signs of weakness, as US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $240 million in Tuesday outflows, while Citigroup lowered its 12-month Bitcoin forecast to $99,532. Attention now turns to Anthropic's reported trading debut for fresh market direction. Bitcoin faces immediate resistance at $65,000, while $60,000 remains a critical support level said Prateek Gupta, Head of Business, Mudrex
Daily Quote from CoinSwitch
BTC touched $62.2K as continued ETF outflows and leveraged liquidations contributed to market volatility. BTC's immediate support lies around $6K, followed by the psychological $60K level, while a sustained recovery above $66K-$68K could signal improving momentum. The Fed's November meeting-minutes release reinforced expectations of a December rate hike, with persistent inflation keeping policymakers focused on tighter monetary policy. However, a December rate hike is already widely anticipated, so BTC's next move may depend more on whether the Fed signals additional tightening beyond December said CoinSwitch Markets Desk
Commodities Update by Mudrex
Gold is edging toward $3,745/oz after falling over 3% on Wednesday to its lowest close since September 2025 (about Rs 1.31 lakh per 10 grams), as Fed minutes pointed to further rate hikes and the dollar hit a 19-month high. A firmer rupee is pulling domestic prices lower. Silver is near $45.8/oz (about Rs 1.64 lakh per kg ) after a near 5% slide. WTI crude fell 3.2% to $83.26/barrel, its lowest settle since August 26, as US crude inventories rose more than expected. The rupee closed near Rs 93.4/$ on Wednesday, its third straight gain, helped by lower oil.
- Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst, Mudrex
Crypto Update By Harish G Vatnani
Harish G Vatnani, Country Head - India, ZebPay
"Bitcoin continued to face selling pressure, declining 2.4% to approximately $62,450, while Ethereum also dropped 2.4% to $1,754, reflecting continued weakness across the broader crypto market. BTC remains below the key psychological $65,000 level, with major cryptocurrencies struggling to regain momentum. Although technical indicators suggest selling pressure may be overstretched, Bitcoin continues to trade below its major daily moving averages, indicating that the broader market structure remains bearish.
Adding to the pressure, publicly listed Bitcoin miners have reportedly sold nearly half of their BTC holdings since the beginning of 2026, reducing their combined holdings from approximately 110,000 BTC. According to Glassnode, miners are increasingly redirecting capital towards AI infrastructure and data centres, with November recording the largest reported monthly decline in miner holdings since 2021.
Meanwhile, broader macroeconomic uncertainty and renewed hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve continue to weigh on risk appetite. Despite a modest recovery in the Nasdaq, weakness across global equities and uncertainty around interest rates have kept investors cautious towards risk assets.
Overall, crypto sentiment remains weak, with continued miner selling, bearish technical indicators and macroeconomic uncertainty limiting Bitcoin's recovery prospects in the near term."
Stock Market News: Expert View
Gaurav Udani, Founder - Thincredblu
"Nifty is expected to open around 22,175, down by nearly 50 points, indicating a mildly negative start to the session. The immediate support zone is at 22,050-22,100, while resistance is likely around 22,300-22,400.
With Sensex weekly expiry today, volatility could remain elevated, and sharp intraday swings cannot be ruled out. The market may see some consolidation, with price action around key support and resistance levels determining the next directional move.
Traders should avoid chasing the initial move and remain selective during the expiry session. A sustained recovery above 22,400 could improve sentiment, while a break below 22,050 may invite further selling pressure."
Gold, Silver Market Review
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com
Gold and silver are undergoing a sharp correction, with selling accelerating across international and Indian markets. On Wednesday, spot gold fell 3.2% to $3,726.19 an ounce, while US gold futures settled 3.2% lower at $3,741.90. Spot silver declined 5% to $45.03 an ounce. Both metals touched their lowest levels since September 2025.
The weakness was also visible on the MCX. December gold opened on November 18 at Rs. 1,31,622 per 10 grams, down 1.94% from its previous close of Rs. 1,34,223. It subsequently fell to Rs. 1,29,611. December silver opened at Rs. 1,67,301 per kg, lower by 1.42% from its previous close of Rs. 1,69,702. It declined further to Rs. 1,60,182. The latest reported prices were Rs. 1,29,880 for gold and Rs. 1,60,949 for silver.
The immediate trigger is a reassessment of the US Federal Reserve's interest-rate outlook. The October meeting minutes showed growing concern among policymakers about persistent inflation. Expectations of further rate increases have strengthened the dollar and pushed Treasury yields higher. Both developments reduce the appeal of non-yielding bullion.
Silver's sharper fall also reflects its exposure to industrial demand and greater price volatility. For Indian investors, currency movements will add another layer to domestic price fluctuations.
We expect volatility to remain high. Investors should avoid trying to catch the bottom during a rapid correction. Staggered buying, measured exposure and clear risk limits are more appropriate until global prices and interest-rate expectations stabilise.
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Market Review By Vikram Subburaj
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com
Bitcoin was trading near $62,970, down 2.71% over 24 hours, after slipping towards $62,000. Institutional selling and expectations of tighter US monetary policy continue to weigh on sentiment. US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $239.9 million in net outflows on November 17, taking cumulative November withdrawals to approximately $2.58 billion. On-chain data also points to distribution. Long-term holders reduced their positions by around 121,151 BTC over 30 days, while short-term holder SOPR stood at 0.989, indicating that coins were being sold at a loss. Meanwhile, markets are pricing in nearly a 95% probability of a 25-basis-point Fed rate hike in December. The US dollar index has climbed to 103.87, adding pressure on risk assets. Ethereum traded at $1,762.98, BNB at $577.86, XRP at $0.9627 and Solana at $72.82.
Our advice: Avoid excessive leverage and chasing dips. Consider staggered purchases and wait for sustained ETF inflows and Bitcoin reclaiming $64,600 before increasing exposure.
Stock Market News: Expert View
Hemang Gor, Senior Research Analyst - Derivatives & Technical Research, Axis Direct
Indian equities brace for a highly volatile Thursday open, with GIFT Nifty pointing to a 60-point gap-down as hawkish Fed signals ripple globally. Dalal Street faces a cautiously bearish bias after the NIFTY snapped a two-day win streak Wednesday, shedding 0.63% to 25,227.95 on profit-booking after a 13% rally. Midcaps fell 1.22%, alongside metals, autos, and durables. However, FIIs remained aggressive net buyers (Rs 5,867.0 crore), marking 13 consecutive sessions of inflows. Overnight, hawkish Fed minutes spiked US Treasury yields and propelled the dollar to a 19-month high near 104, bruising Wall Street. The S&P 500 lost 0.23% (a fifth straight drop) and the Dow Jones sank 1.11%, though the Nasdaq added 0.42% as Anthropic's $81.3B record-breaking IPO overshadowed Nvidia. Asia opened defensively (Nikkei 0.2%, Kospi -1.6%, HSI -1.7%). Meanwhile, a stronger dollar dragged gold near a one-year low ($3,749) and copper to $5.71/lb. The Nifty's undertone is subdued. Breaking crucial support at 25,000 exposes 24,800. Resistance sits at 25,400 and 25,500.
Crypto Update By Nischal Shetty
Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX
"Bitcoin slips towards $62,000 as ETF withdrawals and liquidations deepen caution
Crypto markets remained under pressure, with Bitcoin trading near $62,619 and Ethereum around $1,773. Total crypto market capitalisation declined 2.1% to $2.14 trillion, while the CMC20 Index fell 2.41%. The Fear and Greed Index stood at 11, indicating extreme fear and weak confidence in a near-term recovery.
Global equities offered mixed signals. The Dow declined 1.11% and the S&P 500 slipped 0.23%, although the Nasdaq gained 0.42%. Asian markets were broadly weaker, led by declines of 1.81% in South Korea's KOSPI and 1.35% in Hong Kong's Hang Seng. The VIX eased 3.53% to 24.56, but its elevated level indicates continued uncertainty. Gold's advance also points to demand for safe haven assets.
ETF withdrawals remained a headwind. The market dashboard showed $105.70 million in net outflows, while the separate seven-session chart showed withdrawals in six sessions. Derivatives data showed continued deleveraging. Liquidations reached $374.17 million over 24 hours, including $300.48 million in long positions, approximately 80% of the total. Open interest fell 2.02% to $327.19 billion, while derivatives volume declined 8.3%. Clearing leverage may reduce some forced-selling pressure, but does not establish a market bottom.
Bitcoin's $62,000 area remains an immediate downside reference. Ethereum's move below $1,800 leaves that level important to reclaim."