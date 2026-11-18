India is among the world's largest agricultural producers. But there is a hidden cost behind its food production. The country uses significantly more water to grow major food crops than several other agricultural economies, including China, Brazil and the US.

The problem is not simply the scale of India's farming. It is also the way crops are watered.

India uses two to three times more water to produce a unit of a major food crop than these countries. Traditional flood irrigation, which remains common across Indian farms, is a major reason. It has a water-use efficiency of just 35-40 per cent. Drip irrigation, by comparison, can achieve efficiency levels of up to 90 per cent.

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The gap becomes clearer when India is compared with other countries. More than 50 per cent of irrigated farmland in the US, Brazil, France and Canada is under micro-irrigation. In Israel, the proportion is around 90 per cent. India's share is only about 19 per cent.

"If India could achieve the water-use efficiency levels of China, Brazil or the US, it could save half the water it currently uses for irrigation," Arvind Narayanan, Co-Founder of Growize Farms, told NDTV.

The difference is particularly stark in paddy cultivation. Transplanted paddy in Punjab requires around 140-160 cm of water during a growing season. That translates into 14-16 million litres per hectare. Wheat, in comparison, needs around 30 cm.

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Producing one kg of rice can consume 3,000-5,000 litres of water.

India's Water Problem Is Getting Worse

The excessive use of water in agriculture becomes more concerning when India's overall water availability is taken into account. The country accounts for around 18 per cent of the world's population but has access to only about 4 per cent of its freshwater resources.

Per capita water availability has fallen sharply over the decades. It declined from more than 5,000 cubic metres in 1951 to around 1,486 cubic metres in 2021. The Central Water Commission projects that it could fall further to 1,367 cubic metres by 2031.

The benchmark for water stress is 1,700 cubic metres per person annually. Below 1,000 cubic metres, a country is considered water-scarce. India has already entered the water-stressed category.

Agriculture is at the centre of this challenge. It accounts for an estimated 80-89 per cent of India's water consumption, compared with a global average of around 69 per cent.

Groundwater extraction paints an equally worrying picture. India extracts approximately 247 billion cubic metres of groundwater annually, with irrigation accounting for around 87 per cent of this volume. This makes India the world's largest groundwater user.

According to estimates by NITI Aayog, around 600 million Indians already face high to extreme water stress.

Punjab's Paddy Problem: A Warning For India

Few states illustrate the consequences of water-intensive agriculture better than Punjab.

The state extracts groundwater equivalent to 156 per cent of its annual recharge. The national average stands at around 61 per cent. In simple terms, Punjab is drawing out groundwater much faster than nature can replenish it.

Paddy cultivation is a major contributor. The area under paddy reached a record 32.44 lakh hectares in 2024. The crop now occupies more than 90 per cent of Punjab's kharif cultivation area.

Yet, for farmers, growing paddy is often an economic decision rather than simply an agricultural preference.

Free electricity for farm pumps, assured government procurement of rice and wheat, and an established rice-wheat cropping cycle make the combination financially attractive. Farmers also benefit from a highly mechanised system that has developed around these crops.

This creates a difficult situation. Even as groundwater levels fall, farmers have limited financial incentives to move away from paddy. The consequences are no longer limited to falling water tables.

The Central Ground Water Board has warned that groundwater levels in Punjab could reach depths of 300 metres by 2039, raising concerns about the cost and feasibility of extraction.

Water quality is another emerging problem. The board's 2025 groundwater quality report found that 62.5 per cent of the samples tested in Punjab exceeded the safe uranium limit.

The challenge, therefore, is not just about how much groundwater remains. It is also about whether that water will be safe and affordable to use. As Narayanan points out, every tonne of grain entering the central procurement system comes with a water cost for Punjab. If current practices continue, India's food basket could become one of its most water-stressed regions.

What Can India Do To Save Agricultural Water?

The solutions are not entirely new. The bigger challenge is implementing them at scale and creating the right incentives for farmers.

1. Move away from water-intensive crops: India needs to encourage farmers to diversify towards millets, pulses, maize and oilseeds. Assured procurement and financial support can make these alternatives more attractive. Haryana's Mera Pani Meri Virasat scheme, which incentivises farmers to shift away from paddy, offers one possible model.

2. Change the way paddy is cultivated: Farmers do not necessarily have to abandon rice cultivation to reduce water consumption. Direct-seeded rice can reduce irrigation requirements by around 15-20 per cent. Other techniques, including alternate wetting and drying and bed planting, can help conserve additional water.

3. Make micro-irrigation more accessible: Drip and sprinkler irrigation can significantly improve water-use efficiency. According to estimates by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), wider adoption of micro-irrigation could reduce agricultural water consumption by 20-47 per cent. However, adoption remains limited. The government needs to make these systems more accessible through financial assistance, better infrastructure and farmer awareness.

4. Reward farmers for saving electricity: Electricity subsidies have helped make groundwater extraction cheaper for farmers. But they have also weakened the incentive to conserve water. Punjab's Pani Bachao Paisa Kamao scheme attempts to address this by rewarding farmers who consume less electricity than their allocated quota. Such initiatives can make conservation financially beneficial rather than an additional burden.

5. Strengthen canal irrigation: Groundwater dependence can also be reduced by improving existing canal networks. Remodelled canals could potentially meet nearly 40 per cent of Punjab's irrigation requirements, reducing pressure on underground reserves.

6. Explore controlled-environment farming: Newer farming methods could also play a role, particularly in vegetable cultivation. Soilless techniques such as aeroponics can grow vegetables using up to 95 per cent less water than conventional farming. They can also reduce the need for pesticides when managed under controlled conditions.