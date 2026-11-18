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Gold, Silver Market Review
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com
Gold and silver futures are taking different directions in early trade indicators on the MCX. The December 4 gold contract was quoted at Rs. 1,34,234 per 10 grams, down 0.23% from its previous close of Rs. 1,34,539. It had opened at Rs. 1,35,050. Silver was more resilient. The December 4 contract traded at Rs. 1,69,769 per kg, up 1.14% from its previous close of Rs. 1,67,863, after opening at Rs. 1,70,065.
The international backdrop remains difficult for gold. Spot gold was recently near $3,822 an ounce, while silver was around $47.01. A stronger US dollar and elevated Treasury yields are making dollar-denominated bullion less attractive. Markets are also anticipating another Federal Reserve rate increase in December. This has weakened the appeal of gold, which does not offer an interest income.
Silver's relative strength in the domestic market is worth watching. However, one positive session does not establish a sustained recovery. Silver is exposed to both investment demand and industrial activity. Any deterioration in the global growth outlook could limit its upside.
The immediate trigger for both metals is the release of the Federal Reserve's October meeting minutes. Investors will look for clues on how firmly policymakers are leaning towards another rate increase. A more hawkish message could keep the dollar and bond yields elevated, adding to the pressure on bullion.
For Indian investors, currency movements will also influence domestic prices. We would advise against chasing the early move in either metal. Staggered buying and disciplined position sizing are preferable while global rate expectations remain unsettled.
Market Review By Vikram Subburaj
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com
Bitcoin was trading near $64,459 on Wednesday, up 0.78% over 24 hours, after touching an intraday low of $63,835. The recovery remains tentative. US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded approximately $1.91 billion in outflows over seven consecutive sessions before returning to a marginal $7.9 million net inflow on November 16. BlackRock's IBIT attracted $76.5 million, although withdrawals from other funds offset most of the gains. Liquidity conditions across the crypto market remain tight. Ethereum and other major altcoins continue to face selling pressure. Meanwhile, markets are pricing in roughly a 92% probability of a 25-basis-point Federal Reserve rate hike in December. A stronger US dollar and elevated Treasury yields are adding to investor caution.
Our advice: Avoid chasing the rebound or using excessive leverage. Consider staggered purchases and look for sustained ETF inflows and stronger Bitcoin momentum before increasing exposure.
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We have the best technologists on the planet with a world-class multi-year roadmap, said Nvidia's new CEO after the company posted strong earnings. Read full report here
InvestorAi - Daily Intelligence
The Thesis
Wall Street's AI-valuation selloff dragged global risk sentiment to a five-month low overnight, yet FIIs kept buying through Tuesday's session and India's volatility gauge eased to its calmest in weeks. We're leaning into that divergence - domestic flows holding up while the global tape wobbles - rather than chasing richly-valued growth names.
Where We're Concentrated
The tilt sits across financials, metals and auto components - bets on domestic credit and consumption holding steady even as October's CPI print broke above the RBI's 6% ceiling for the first time since 2024. That print is also what breaks the thesis: a hawkish tone at the December policy meeting would tighten the credit backdrop our rate-sensitive names depend on.
Conviction Picks
Highest Conviction
Hindalco Industries
Metals ride steady FII buying and a cooler VIX, a cyclical hedge while Wall Street's selloff rattles global growth bets.
IIFL Finance
Credit growth financials lean on resilient FII flows, a bet that stays live only if December's RBI tone stays measured.
Life Insurance Corporation of India
Insurance balance-sheet depth offers ballast domestically even as a five-month-low Wall Street unsettles risk appetite abroad.
Bank of Maharashtra
PSU banking rides the same resilient-flows story, though October's CPI breach makes the December policy tone the swing factor.
Endurance Technologies
Auto components lean on steady domestic demand and softer crude, insulated for now from the overnight global growth scare.
One Thing to Watch
RBI policy decision, December 4 October's CPI print broke above the 6% ceiling for the first time since 2024 - a hawkish stance at that meeting would pressure the rate-sensitive names we're leaning into.
Crypto Update By Riya Sehgal
Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst, Delta Exchange
"The cryptocurrency market remains under selling pressure, with Bitcoin trading near $64,390 and Ethereum around $1,806. Both assets are struggling to sustain a recovery as institutional outflows, macroeconomic uncertainty and weak technical momentum weigh on sentiment.
US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded approximately $30.4 million in provisional net outflows on November 17, indicating subdued institutional demand. Meanwhile, Strategy's latest Bitcoin accumulation has offered some institutional support, although concerns surrounding potential MSCI index exclusions remain an additional risk. Stronger-than-expected Nvidia earnings have improved broader risk sentiment, but elevated Treasury yields and uncertainty over Federal Reserve policy continue to limit recovery prospects.
Technically, Bitcoin remains below its key 4-hour exponential moving averages, maintaining a bearish structure of lower highs. Immediate resistance lies at $65,250-$65,500, while a breakdown below $63,500 could expose $62,000. Ethereum shows similar weakness, with resistance at $1,832-$1,860 and support at $1,775, followed by $1,750.
The near-term outlook remains cautious. A sustained recovery would require Bitcoin to reclaim $65,500 and Ethereum to break above $1,860, supported by stronger trading volumes and improving institutional flows. Otherwise, further downside remains possible."
Crypto Update By Nischal Shetty
Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX
"Bitcoin holds near $64,400 as ETF outflows and tighter liquidity weigh on recovery
Crypto markets struggled to build a sustained recovery following the recent sell-off. Bitcoin traded near $64,387, while Ethereum hovered around $1,804, leaving the $1,800 level in focus. Total crypto market capitalisation stood near $2.18 trillion. The CoinMarketCap 20 Index declined 0.53% over 24 hours to 130.63, reflecting continued weakness across major assets.
ETF flows remained subdued. The supplied tracker recorded net crypto ETF outflows of $28.97 million on November 17, with Bitcoin funds losing approximately $29 million. Ethereum funds attracted around $1 million, offering a modest offset. The return to withdrawals highlights the fragility of institutional demand following the previous session's inflows.
Liquidity conditions also warrant attention. According to the article excerpt, stablecoin supply contracted by approximately $17 billion over 30 days to $244 billion. Such a decline can indicate reduced capital available within the ecosystem, although it does not directly measure investors' willingness to buy. The reported rise in the US 10-year Treasury yield to approximately 5.15% adds pressure by increasing the relative appeal of government debt.
Derivatives positioning showed renewed activity. The reported perpetual open interest is of $326.55 billion. Increasing perpetual exposure alongside subdued prices could leave markets vulnerable to further liquidation-driven volatility. Separately, an earlier liquidation window of approximately 1.7-2 billion has predominantly affected long positions.
Bitcoin's recent low near $62,000 remains a key downside reference, while a sustained move above $65,000 would help improve the immediate price picture. Ethereum's ability to hold $1,800 remains important for sentiment beyond Bitcoin."