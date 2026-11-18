Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com

Gold and silver futures are taking different directions in early trade indicators on the MCX. The December 4 gold contract was quoted at Rs. 1,34,234 per 10 grams, down 0.23% from its previous close of Rs. 1,34,539. It had opened at Rs. 1,35,050. Silver was more resilient. The December 4 contract traded at Rs. 1,69,769 per kg, up 1.14% from its previous close of Rs. 1,67,863, after opening at Rs. 1,70,065.

The international backdrop remains difficult for gold. Spot gold was recently near $3,822 an ounce, while silver was around $47.01. A stronger US dollar and elevated Treasury yields are making dollar-denominated bullion less attractive. Markets are also anticipating another Federal Reserve rate increase in December. This has weakened the appeal of gold, which does not offer an interest income.

Silver's relative strength in the domestic market is worth watching. However, one positive session does not establish a sustained recovery. Silver is exposed to both investment demand and industrial activity. Any deterioration in the global growth outlook could limit its upside.

The immediate trigger for both metals is the release of the Federal Reserve's October meeting minutes. Investors will look for clues on how firmly policymakers are leaning towards another rate increase. A more hawkish message could keep the dollar and bond yields elevated, adding to the pressure on bullion.

For Indian investors, currency movements will also influence domestic prices. We would advise against chasing the early move in either metal. Staggered buying and disciplined position sizing are preferable while global rate expectations remain unsettled.