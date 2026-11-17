A property may look like a great investment on paper. The location is promising, the developer is offering an attractive price and the projected rental income seems enough to cover the home loan. But there is a catch. The actual cost of owning a property can be much higher than its quoted price. And the rental income that looks attractive in advertisements may shrink considerably once maintenance, taxes, vacancies and other expenses are factored in.

For anyone buying property as an investment, the real question is not simply how much the property costs. It is how much money it can generate, what it will cost to maintain and how easily it can be sold when the time comes.

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Akash Pharande, Managing Director of Pharande Spaces, told NDTV that property investment requires a much deeper analysis than negotiating a good purchase price. According to Pharande, investors should examine six key financial factors: the total acquisition cost, rental yield, potential capital gains, borrowing costs, annual maintenance and property management expenses, and the property's resale potential.

Here is what prospective property investors should evaluate.

1. The Actual Cost Of Buying The Property

The advertised price is only the beginning. Stamp duty, registration charges, brokerage and other transaction-related expenses can significantly increase the amount an investor needs to put in. These costs should be included when calculating the expected return on investment.

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For instance, if an investor buys a property for Rs 1 crore, the investment is not limited to Rs 1 crore. Additional acquisition expenses increase the total capital committed to the asset. Pharande says investors must calculate rental yield against the overall investment rather than the property's quoted price.

The same principle applies to annual expenses. Maintenance charges, property management fees and other recurring costs can eat into rental income.

2. Rental Yield: Look Beyond The Advertised Returns

Rental yield is among the first numbers investors examine while comparing properties. However, the advertised rental yield may not reflect the actual income an investor takes home.

Abhishek Puranik, Managing Partner at Golden Abodes, told NDTV that investors often make the mistake of comparing commercial and residential properties purely on rental yield. He points out that commercial property is a different asset class. The quality of the business occupying the premises also plays an important role in determining its valuation.

"Yield calculation actually needs a very similar understanding, just like we have in housing. What gets advertised is the gross figure," Puranik says. Investors must deduct maintenance, property tax, insurance, brokerage and the potential cost of vacancies before calculating the actual yield.

Commercial properties can remain vacant for longer than residential units. Finding a business tenant, negotiating lease terms and completing fit-outs can take several months.

Even after a tenant moves out, the owner may have to wait before finding another occupant. This vacancy period needs to be included in the investment calculation.

3. Location: Don't Just Follow Established Addresses

A popular neighbourhood may appear to be a safe investment. But an expensive property in an established location may not necessarily deliver the best returns.

Ankit Aggarwal, Director of Devika Group, told NDTV that investors should also explore emerging locations where infrastructure development could improve connectivity and housing demand. "Established locations and addresses have proven to give diminishing returns. Investors should consider more opportunistic, earlier-stage locations," Aggarwal says.

However, buying property in an emerging location also requires careful evaluation. Investors should examine connectivity to employment hubs, schools, hospitals and commercial centres. Upcoming infrastructure projects can improve a neighbourhood's attractiveness, but their completion timelines matter.

Aggarwal also advises investors to assess the existing and upcoming supply of residential properties in a micro-market. A location may be part of a rapidly growing city, but excessive housing supply could limit rental growth and capital appreciation.

Social infrastructure, neighbourhood liveability and access to everyday conveniences are equally important.

4. Loan Interest Rates And Debt Costs

Many investors use home loans to purchase property. But borrowing costs can change the economics of an investment. A property may generate rental income, but that income may not be sufficient to cover the loan interest and other expenses.

Puranik says investors must account for borrowing costs before finalising a commercial property deal. If rental income does not cover the interest expense, the investor may have to depend on capital appreciation to make the investment worthwhile.

This can become risky if property prices do not rise as expected. Investors should calculate their monthly loan repayments, expected rental income and annual expenses. They should also check whether they can comfortably manage the investment during periods when the property remains vacant.

5. Tenant Quality, Building Maintenance And Lease Terms

For commercial property investors, the tenant can be just as important as the location. A building may be situated in a promising business district, but poor maintenance, inadequate parking, weak power backup or inefficient management can make it difficult to attract tenants.

Puranik says the quality of the building plays a crucial role because businesses have several options when choosing office space. He also highlights the importance of evaluating who the tenant is, where employees commute from and whether the property has reliable public transport and last-mile connectivity.

The lease agreement deserves equal attention. Investors should examine the lock-in period, annual rental escalation, security deposit and responsibility for fit-outs and repair expenses.

A long lease with an unreliable tenant may not necessarily be better than a shorter agreement with a financially stronger business. The tenant's ability to honour the agreement is an important part of the investment's overall risk.

6. Resale Potential, Legal Clearances And Exit Costs

An investment is only as good as the returns an investor can eventually realise. This makes resale potential and liquidity important considerations. Pharande says investors must examine how easily a property can be sold in the future, rather than focusing only on its current attractiveness.

Puranik also cautions that selling individual commercial office units can be more difficult than trading entire buildings. Potential buyers may insist on a clear title, proper project registration and, in some cases, an existing tenant with a strong financial background.

Legal checks are therefore essential. Investors should verify the project's RERA registration, title documents, statutory approvals and the developer's track record. Any potential ownership dispute or regulatory issue can make it difficult to rent out or resell the property.

Taxation also needs to be considered while calculating the final returns. Puranik says investors should account for long-term capital gains tax before deciding whether a property purchase makes financial sense. For eligible property transfers under the current tax regime, long-term capital gains are generally taxed at 12.5 per cent without indexation, subject to applicable conditions and exemptions.