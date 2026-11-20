The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Punjab Chief Secretary K A P Sinha for questioning on November 26 in a money laundering case investigation, officials said on Friday.

They said the Punjab principal secretary (finance) has also been sent a similar summons for questioning under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Sinha is a 1992-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.

The probe relates to corruption charges, the officials said.

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