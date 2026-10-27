Punjab Government's Top Official Fined Rs 1 Lakh Over Dearness Allowance Dues

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the Punjab Chief Secretary for non-compliance with its directions regarding the release of Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) arrears to government employees and pensioners.

The court has directed the Chief Secretary to appear personally before it on November 3 and submit a personal affidavit explaining why its earlier orders have not been implemented.

During the hearing, the court questioned the state government's failure to release the pending DA/DR benefits to employees. The court also raised concerns over the apparent disparity in the treatment of employees and senior officials, questioning why the benefits of government employees were being withheld while senior officials continued to receive their dues.

The matter also drew attention to the state government's legal challenge before the Supreme Court. The counsel representing the employees informed the High Court that the state's Special Leave Petition (SLP) had remained on the Supreme Court's defect list for more than two months.

The development puts the Punjab government's handling of pending DA/DR arrears under renewed judicial scrutiny. The High Court has sought an explanation from the state's top bureaucrat over the delay in implementing its directions, with the Chief Secretary now required to personally account for the non-compliance.

The November 3 hearing is expected to be significant, as the court examines the reasons for the continued delay and the government's response to its earlier orders concerning the financial entitlements of employees and pensioners.