Punjab Government Employees Plan Political Campaign Over Dearness Allowance Arrears

The government employees in Punjab are preparing to take their Dearness Allowance (DA) agitation directly into the political arena ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, with plans to activate district-level political wings and discuss a collective electoral strategy.

The move marks a significant shift in the employees' agitation.

Instead of limiting the campaign to protests and negotiations with the government, the union now plans to build a district-level political movement around the DA issue and discuss which political party employees should support.

Union leader Sukhchain Singh Khaira said employees would hold discussions at the district level and could collectively decide their voting strategy.

Employee politics could become new challenge for AAP

The proposed political mobilisation puts the DA dispute into a wider electoral context.

If implemented, employee groups could take the issue to districts, organise political activities and raise the DA dispute during the run-up to the 2027 polls. This could also create a new constituency for Opposition parties to engage with as Punjab heads towards a multi-cornered electoral contest.

Political analyst Ashutosh Kumar said an organised district-level employee movement over DA could have political implications for the ruling AAP, particularly if employees begin campaigning around the issue.

However, the proposed movement remains a union announcement at this stage, with no formal political alignment announced with any party.

Maha rally, bandh threat to precede political push

The political mobilisation comes alongside an intensified protest programme.

Employees have announced a maha rally in Sangrur on October 10 and warned of a possible maha bandh if their demands remain unresolved.

Sangrur carries added political significance as an important political centre and is associated with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's political base.

DA dispute provides the trigger

The political escalation follows the prolonged dispute over DA implementation and the ongoing legal battle.

Khaira claimed that the Punjab and Haryana High Court had given the government three dates to comply with its directions and questioned the government's position on implementation. He also said the court sought an update on the state's proceedings before the Supreme Court.

Employees have criticised the government's recent engagements with them, maintaining that the core DA issue remains unresolved.

The key question now is whether the union can convert its announced district-level political activity into a sustained statewide campaign - potentially making employee mobilisation one of the issues shaping Punjab's political discourse ahead of 2027.