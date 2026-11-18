Nvidia may have delivered another blockbuster quarter, but the biggest question hanging over the world's most valuable AI chipmaker is no longer just about earnings. It is about what happens when a company built around one of the technology industry's most influential founders has to find its next leader.

Jensen Huang's departure has put Nvidia's leadership and succession plans under the spotlight. The company's board has ruled out bringing him back and is looking for a permanent replacement. That leaves investors wondering whether Nvidia can maintain the pace of innovation and execution that helped it dominate the artificial intelligence (AI) boom.

The timing could hardly be more interesting. Nvidia reported third-quarter revenue of $115.8 billion on November 17, more than double the $57 billion it recorded a year earlier. Its data centre business generated $107.6 billion, up 110 per cent year-on-year. The company also forecast revenue of around $130 billion for the current quarter.

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These are hardly the numbers of a business losing its grip on the market. But strong financial performance does not automatically remove concerns about leadership continuity. And if Nvidia does stumble over the coming quarters, competitors could get an opportunity they have been waiting for.

AMD, Broadcom and TSMC are among the companies best positioned to benefit. However, AMD could emerge as the biggest direct winner, while Broadcom may gain from a more fundamental shift in how technology companies design their AI infrastructure.

Nvidia Crisis: Why AMD Could Be The Biggest Winner

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If major AI companies decide to reduce their dependence on Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is arguably the most obvious alternative.

AMD is already competing with Nvidia in the market for AI accelerators, the specialised processors used to train and run AI models. Companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Oracle and other large cloud providers need enormous computing capacity. They cannot afford to depend entirely on one supplier, particularly when the technology is central to their businesses.

AMD's Instinct GPU family gives these companies another option. The company is also making progress on the financial front. AMD reported revenue of $13.4 billion for the third quarter of 2026, up 45 per cent from a year earlier. Its data centre segment generated $8.5 billion, registering growth of 97 per cent.

However, there is a catch. Nvidia's advantage is not limited to its chips. Its CUDA software ecosystem, developer community and established relationships with cloud providers make it difficult for customers to switch overnight.

Companies have spent years building software and infrastructure around Nvidia hardware. Moving to another platform requires testing, optimisation and, in some cases, rewriting software. That means AMD could win additional business without necessarily replacing Nvidia as the industry's dominant supplier.

Broadcom: The Bigger Threat May Come From Custom AI Chips

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AMD could gain customers directly from Nvidia. But Broadcom represents a different kind of competitive threat. The semiconductor company helps large technology firms design custom AI processors, also known as application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs).

These chips are designed for particular workloads rather than being built as general-purpose GPUs. This is important because large technology companies increasingly want to develop their own AI infrastructure. Custom chips can be designed around specific computing requirements, potentially improving efficiency and reducing dependence on expensive third-party processors.

Google is one of the biggest examples. Its Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) are designed specifically for AI workloads. Broadcom has a long-term agreement with Google to develop and supply future generations of its custom AI chips and components for next-generation AI racks through 2031.

It has also expanded its relationship with Meta. The two companies are working on multiple generations of custom AI processors under an agreement extended until 2029.

This puts Broadcom in an interesting position. If Nvidia's leadership problems make customers question their dependence on its products, some may not necessarily turn to AMD. They may decide to accelerate their own chip development instead. Broadcom could benefit from that shift.

TSMC: The Company That Could Benefit Regardless Of Who Wins

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There is another company that investors should watch: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). Unlike AMD and Broadcom, TSMC does not need to win the battle for AI chip customers. It manufactures advanced semiconductors for several of the companies competing in this market.

Nvidia relies on TSMC for the production of its leading AI processors. AMD also depends on the Taiwanese manufacturer for its advanced chips. Broadcom's custom chip business is another source of demand for advanced semiconductor manufacturing.

This creates an interesting situation. If Nvidia loses some market share to AMD, TSMC could continue manufacturing the chips that replace it. If technology companies increase their use of custom processors designed with Broadcom, TSMC could benefit from that production as well.

However, TSMC is not entirely insulated. A broader slowdown in AI infrastructure spending would affect its customers and, eventually, its own business. Its advantage is that it has exposure to several competing chipmakers rather than relying on just one.

Google And Amazon Could Also Gain

The other potential beneficiaries are the companies developing their own AI processors. Google has its TPUs, while Amazon has developed its Trainium chips for AI training and inference.

Both companies have an incentive to reduce their dependence on external GPU suppliers. Their custom chips can also help attract AI customers to their cloud platforms.

Google's growing TPU ecosystem is particularly important. Its chips are being used by companies such as Anthropic, which also uses Nvidia GPUs and Amazon's Trainium.

'Switching Is Not That Easy'

However, a leadership crisis at Nvidia does not automatically translate into a windfall for its competitors. Dipal Dutta, CEO at RedoQ, told NDTV that AMD and Broadcom could gain if Nvidia loses ground, but customers would not find it easy to switch suppliers.

"If NVIDIA slips, players like AMD and Broadcom stand to gain, and companies spending big on AI infrastructure will probably start spreading their bets across more suppliers. But it's not that easy to just switch. NVIDIA has a strong software ecosystem and a huge developer base, and anyone who wants to replace it has to match its performance, reliability and efficiency at scale. Even a small slip could change how competitive the AI market looks. And it makes you wonder whether it's healthy to have so much AI infrastructure investment riding on one company," said Dutta.