Amid a row over Jensen Huang's affair with an alleged Chinese spy, an Indian Nvidia employee has praised her former chief, saying he helped her family during "unimaginable circumstances".

Vartika Singh, who has been with Nvidia for about eight years, said Huang helped her family when her sister was fighting an "unforgiving" battle with brain cancer.

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"When her condition deteriorated during her visit to California, our family faced unimaginable circumstances: devastating medical decisions, overwhelming hospital expenses, and the possibility of losing her far from home. Despite everything on his shoulders, Jensen found the time to care. He helped my family through circumstances that seemed impossible. And he took the time to meet my sister," she said in a now-viral post on X.

Her post comes days after 63-year-old Huang stepped down as Nvidia CEO following revelations of extramarital affairs, including with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.

Singh, who currently heads strategic AI at Nvidia, also shared a photograph with Huang, saying she will "treasure" it for the rest of her life.

"When he told me, "I am proud of you. Treasure this time together," I understood something about leadership that no professional experience could have taught me," she wrote in a long post.

She said that Huang brought "extraordinary combination of vision, conviction, curiosity, and personal commitment to everything".

"His ability to see around corners, to challenge conventional thinking, and to bring an entire ecosystem along with him. Organizations evolve, leadership changes, and new chapters begin. But the influence of someone who has shaped so many people, ideas, and possibilities endures far beyond any role or title," she said.

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"Jensen built far more than Nvidia. He helped build an ecosystem of researchers, entrepreneurs, engineers, and companies whose futures became intertwined with his vision. I do not know what comes next. I only know how grateful I am to have worked with him, learned from him, and experienced his kindness when my family needed it most," Singh wrote, adding that she is sharing a side of Jensen which she hoped "doesn't get lost in the noise".

She said that Huang "saw possibilities most of us could not yet comprehend". "And he committed his time, attention, and NVIDIA's resources to helping them succeed. Some of these companies might not exist today without him."

Singh said that Huang, who co-founded Nvidia in 1993, has an "extraordinary capacity for long-term thinking".

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"Sometimes it took me years to appreciate the implications of something he had recognized almost immediately. Few could match his ability to connect technology, markets, and people," she said.

She also recalled how he helped her at Nvidia.

"My own journey at NVIDIA has not always been easy. Through difficult organizational transitions and moments of uncertainty, Jensen's guidance and willingness to stand behind my work helped me persevere," she said, adding that she will always remember "his humanity".