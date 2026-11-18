Nvidia Chairman Harvey Jones said Tuesday that the company's board of directors does not intend to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO, a statement that came hours after Huang said he would come back to lead the chipmaker if the board invited him.

It was Huang's first public statement since he abruptly left the company last week following revelations of an extramarital affair with an alleged Chinese spy.

Huang said in a social media post that if the board decided that his return was in the best interest of shareholders, employees, the company and the country, he would be "honored to answer these calls." He acknowledged making "serious mistakes" in his personal life.

Some tech industry figures, including SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, have called for the reinstatement of Huang, a high-profile booster for the artificial intelligence industry who oversaw Nvidia's development as the key provider of chips driving advanced AI models. President Donald Trump, a Huang ally who has spoken with him frequently, has also endorsed the comeback bid.

Huang acknowledged making "serious mistakes" in his personal life but said that he's received an "outpouring" of support from employees, investors, business partners and customers for his return.

In its third-quarter earnings statement released Tuesday, Nvidia did not mention Huang's ouster or his possible return.

The turmoil notwithstanding, Nvidia blew past Wall Street expectations for the quarter, pulling in more than $116 billion in revenue, double the level from a year ago. The company also posted net income of $2.70 per share, beating estimates of $2.48 per share.

Santa Clara, California-based Nvidia did not respond to an earlier AP request for comment on Huang's statement.

Nvidia Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress was expected to speak with Wall Street analysts on the earnings call for the first time since being named interim CEO.

A "Stand with Jensen" petition set up last week has gathered momentum, gaining signatures from current and former Nvidia staff, investors and other Silicon Valley supporters. The petition calls on the board to bring back Huang while an independent investigation proceeds or until there's "compelling evidence" that his departure is in the company's best interests.

"We are concerned that Jensen was removed without meaningful due process," the organizers said in an open letter. "We have not been shown evidence substantiating the allegation that the woman at the center of this controversy was a spy."

Trump suggested Monday that the ex-CEO could return, saying Huang "learned a big lesson" and that he "would certainly not mind" if he was reinstated.

Huang resigned last week from Nvidia, apparently ousted by the board after revelations that he had extramarital affairs, both with a Chinese businesswoman suspected of being an intelligence asset for Beijing and with a senior executive who reported to him.

The businesswoman Huang was seeing who reportedly had links to Chinese intelligence was an executive at Singapore-based cloud computing firm Megaspeed International, a company being investigated by the U.S. for allegedly violating U.S. export controls by illegally diverting advanced Nvidia AI chips to Chinese companies.

Also Tuesday, key House lawmakers said that Huang has voluntarily agreed to appear for transcribed interviews as the company faces intensifying national scrutiny over sales of its advanced computer chips.

Huang will appear before congressional committees on Dec. 1, followed by the company's general counsel, Tim Teter, on Dec. 2.

"We look forward to hearing from Jensen Huang and Tim Teter on their roles in a potential breach of our national security," said a statement from the chairmen of three House committees with oversight of China and intelligence issues.

"The American people need answers on Mr. Huang and Nvidia's role in allowing dangerous PRC actors to access our most advanced chips, as well as the role of a potential Chinese intelligence asset in this scandal," the lawmakers said, referring to the People's Republic of China.

Meanwhile, Nvidia said it's creating a new board committee to oversee national security and global trade compliance following the revelations about Huang.

In the statement detailing its August-to-October results, Nvidia said revenue in a key business segment — data centers — more than doubled to $107.6 billion. It also projected that revenue for the current quarter running through January would hit $130 billion, more than Wall Street had expected.

Nvidia's advanced chips are in high demand because they're essential for cloud computing and data centers that underpin the AI boom, but they face restrictions on their sale to China. Trump said it was "good" that Nvidia had created the new oversight committee.

"Yes, that's a good idea. It's a great company," Trump said shortly after arriving Tuesday evening in the Philippine capital of Manila, where he participated in a photo opportunity with the leaders of Australia, India and Japan. "It's a great idea."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)