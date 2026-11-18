Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang has been known for his tough management style, but recent revelations about his personal relationships have brought another side of his life into focus. While some employees remember Huang as a caring leader who took an interest in their lives, others describe him as a difficult boss who could openly insult people during meetings.

According to the Wall Street Journal report, several employees said that Huang's family had a strong influence at Nvidia. His wife, Lori, and their two children, Madison and Spencer, were associated with the company. Madison's husband, Nico Caprez, also works at Nvidia. Some employees said Huang and his children were treated like a "royal family" inside the company.

Madison, 35, was described as a demanding person who could be harsh with employees. Some workers said she used words such as "dead face" for people who showed blank expressions and "goldfish" for those who could not remember things.

Not everyone had bad things to say about her. Some of her colleagues defended her working style, saying she had high expectations and wanted work to move quickly.

Speaking to students at Seoul National University earlier this year, Madison called Nvidia a family business. “It's really such a privilege, because it is a family business,” she said. “Not just because I get to work with my own family, but because the Nvidia employees, we are like one big family.”

Talking about Jensen Huang's management style, some employees said he was friendly and often appreciated their work. New employees would even wait for up to an hour after company meetings to take selfies with him.

But others said working with him could be difficult. Huang was known to openly criticise employees during meetings. He would sometimes call their questions or ideas “stupid” if he felt they were not good enough.

Rob Csongor, a former senior Nvidia executive who retired in 2020, said “One of the reasons why I believe Nvidia was successful was this intellectual honesty,” he said.

One executive recalled how Huang lost his temper during a meeting over delays in Nvidia's data centre projects. “When Jensen does that, it is very painful. It's crazy,” the executive said. “He put Nvidia first, above any person,” they added.

Huang was also known for spending time with employees and clients outside meetings. He hosted dinners, industry events and summer parties for interns at his home. Employees said he liked playing host and would often refill guests' glasses with wine or whiskey.

Nvidia had a bar called Shannon's at its headquarters in Santa Clara, California, where employees could relax and have a drink after work.

Huang resigned last week over allegations that he had multiple extramarital affairs, including with an alleged Chinese spy.