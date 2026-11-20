The Supreme Court has cleared the deck for bike-taxi services in Karnataka, dismissing the state government's appeal against a High Court judgment that allowed aggregators to operate two-wheeler taxi services.

The top court's decision upholds the Karnataka High Court's January 23 ruling which overturned an earlier order suspending bike taxi services in the state.

The legal tussle began when a single-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court directed the suspension of bike-taxi operations until the state government framed a policy to regulate the sector.

However, a Division Bench later overturned that restriction, paving the way for bike taxi services to operate while the government worked on guidelines.The Karnataka government then approached the Supreme Court to challenge the relief.

Members of the Bike Taxi Welfare Association celebrated the Supreme Court's order by cutting a cake and dancing.

What Rapido Said

The Supreme Court's decision to dismiss the state's appeal comes as a huge relief for bike taxi aggregators. Welcoming the decision, Rapido co-founder said it brings much-needed clarity to the bike taxi sector in Karnataka and marks a landmark moment for the sector in India.

"Over the years, bike taxis have demonstrated their value by helping commuters navigate congested cities, strengthening first- and last-mile connectivity, and creating flexible earning opportunities for captains. The verdict recognises the role the category already plays on the ground and provides a stronger foundation for its continued growth and integration into the mobility ecosystem," he added.

The decision is more than just a legal outcome for one of the biggest bike-taxi aggregator in India, Guntupalli said, adding that it is an affirmation of something Rapido has always believed in - "India needs mobility solutions designed around the way people actually travel"

"Two-wheelers are among the most widely owned and accessible mobility assets in the country, and enabling people to use them productively can create meaningful value for commuters, captains and cities alike. We look forward to working with the Government of Karnataka to take the category into its next phase safe, responsible, regulated and at scale," he said.