Saying it did not want to direct but only sensitise the government, the Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre for its response on the "desirability" of bringing in legislation on marriages between those who are closely related by blood.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana also noted that the court can't regulate such 'consanguineous marriages'.

It observed that regulating such marriages through social reform legislation falls exclusively within the domain of the legislature.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Charvi S, a law student residing in Bengaluru, who urged it to consider whether the law should continue to permit a practice that exposes children to foreseeable and avoidable genetic harm simply because it is customary.

"We are issuing notice for the limited purpose of impressing upon the Union of India to consider the desirability of bringing a suitable legislation, or to ensure wide publicity through different channels, including a proper curriculum...," the bench said.

"We can issue notice for the limited purpose of impressing upon the Union of India to consider the need for a suitable legislation. We will not direct them. We will only sensitise them," the bench observed.

The plea, filed through advocate Anjuman Tripathy, said recent medical studies indicate that 'consanguineous marriages' significantly increase homozygosity, which raises the likelihood of recessive genetic conditions, congenital malformations, sensory impairments, developmental disabilities, infant deaths, and other negative outcomes in children.

During the hearing, the counsel appearing for the petitioner said the plea raises inter-generational equity and people should be informed about adverse consequences through wide publicity.

The counsel said certain safeguards should be provided as the practice of 'consanguineous marriages' was increasing.

The counsel argued that such practice occurs mostly in the rural areas where people marry their cousins within the family without being aware of the consequences.

The bench said the issues raised in the plea require public awareness as marriage is a matter of personal choice and one should be able to take an informed decision regarding marriage.

Referring to an earlier case concerning marriage involving an HIV positive person, the bench observed the court had said it was a matter of personal choice.

The plea said the petitioner, who is suffering from 40 per cent visual impairment, is an "offspring of a first-cousin marriage, which was conducted in accordance with an age-old traditional practice in her community".

It urged the top court to "declare or alternatively interpret Section 5(iv) and Section 5(v) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, to emphasise that the exceptions for marriage within prohibited or 'sapinda' relationships should always be carried out with prior public health safeguards".

The plea said these include counselling, risk disclosure, medically advised screening, and certification.

"Without these safeguards, such practices are beyond the authority granted by Articles 14 and 21 of the Indian Constitution," it said.

'Sapinda' relationship extends as far as the third generation (inclusive) in the line of ascent through the mother, and the fifth (inclusive) in the line of ascent through the father, the line being traced upwards in each case from the person concerned who is to be counted as the first generation.

Section 5 of the Act deals with conditions for a Hindu marriage.

Section 5 (iv) says that a marriage may be solemnized between any two Hindus if the parties are not within the degrees of prohibited relationship unless the custom or usage governing each of them permits of a marriage between the two.

Section 5(v) says marriage may be solemnized between any two Hindus if the parties are not 'sapindas' of each other, unless the custom or usage governing each of them permits of a marriage between the two.

"The issue is not about criticising specific community practices or devaluing people with disabilities. It reflects the State's constitutional responsibility to prevent foreseeable, serious, and avoidable harm to children," the plea said.

Seeking a direction to the Centre to re-examine existing provisions allowing 'consanguineal marriages', the plea said they be suitably amended so as to either enforce safeguards or a comprehensive statutory prohibition on such marriages, in furtherance of public health, social reform, and the best interests of children under Article 15 of the Constitution.

It said pending such statutory revision, the Centre be directed to take immediate and phased interim measures aimed at gradual and systematic elimination or curtailment of 'consanguineous marriages' from society.

The plea also sought a direction to the authorities to frame and implement interim guidelines mandating premarital genetic counselling and voluntary genetic screening in districts and regions identified as having a high prevalence of 'consanguineous marriages', with a view to safeguard the health and welfare of prospective spouses and offspring, and to prevent avoidable genetic disorders.

The plea urged the top court to clarify that these directions were meant to be preventive and regulatory, and were not designed to criminalise existing marriages or retrospectively unsettle their legal status

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