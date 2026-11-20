Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday said the state would have supplied Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu if it had adequate reserves, but was currently struggling to meet even its own drinking water requirements.

Reacting to the Supreme Court's dismissal of two pleas by the Tamil Nadu government seeking a direction to Karnataka to release 11 thousand million cubic (TMC) feet of Cauvery water, he said everyone knew the ground reality of water availability.

"Yes, if we have water, we will certainly give water to Tamil Nadu. We do not have water even for drinking. I have to protect our state. I had cautioned our farmers earlier about water availability," Shivakumar told reporters here.

"Today, the petitions filed by Tamil Nadu have been dismissed. That is the reality. Tamil Nadu knows it, we know it, the world knows it. Everyone knows how much water is available where," he added.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Aparesh Kumar Singh dismissed the two pleas on Friday. The bench also said it would dismiss a third application filed by Tamil Nadu, seeking to bring additional documents on record.

Shivakumar said the situation was so difficult that he had not even performed the customary "Bagina" offering to the Cauvery this year.

He appeared to be referring to statements by political leaders, including Tamil Nadu Congress president Manickam Tagore, against Karnataka over the Cauvery water and Mekedatu project issues.

The CM said some friends had spoken on the matter and that he would explain the facts and the court order to them.

"I am apprising our party president about the matter," he added.

Mekedatu is a multi-purpose (drinking water and power) project proposed by Karnataka, involving a balancing reservoir across the Cauvery near Kanakapura in Bengaluru South district.

Tamil Nadu opposes the project, fearing it would affect the state's share of water.

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