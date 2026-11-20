The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed two pleas of the Tamil Nadu government seeking a direction to Karnataka for the release of 11 thousand million cubic (TMC) feet of Cauvery river water.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Aparesh Kumar Singh said that Tamil Nadu has filed a third application for bringing on record some additional documents, which will also be dismissed.

In its pleas, the Tamil Nadu government sought directions to Karnataka to make sure that the backlog of 11 TMC of Cauvery water as on October 7 is cleared immediately and ensure the same at the rate of 1.3 TMC per day in 10 days at Billigundulu, a key water-measuring station on the banks of the river along the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border.

On October 12, the top court reserved its decision on the two applications of the Tamil Nadu government.

The Karnataka government had told the top court that it would be difficult to meet Tamil Nadu's demand for the release of 11 TMC feet of Cauvery river water for making good a "shortfall" as this was a rain-deficit year and several areas have been declared drought-affected.

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