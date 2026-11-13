Investors Buy The Crash As Nvidia Stock Hits 7-Month Low: What Experts Say

Jensen Huang's departure as Nvidia CEO triggered a brutal stock sell-off at the Wall Street. The chipmaker's shares hit a seven-month low. But even as new scandals continue to rock the boat for Nvidia, a section of investors are seeing a rare buying opportunity.

According to Vanda Research data, retail investors bought a net $111 million worth of Nvidia shares in the first 30 minutes of trading on Thursday. This was reportedly the biggest opening half-hour of retail buying in the stock's history.

So, the question is -- Is Nvidia finally cheap enough to buy, or should investors wait for the dust to settle?

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Nvidia Stock Crash: What Triggered The Sell-Off?

Nvidia's troubles have been building for weeks. Huang resigned on November 12, with Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress appointed interim CEO as the board begins searching for a permanent successor.

The development followed reports about Huang's relationships with an alleged Chinese spy. Subsequently, Huang's alleged relationships with two other Nvidia employee were also reported.

Consequently, Nvidia shares plunged as much as 14 per cent during Thursday's trading before recovering some losses. The stock has fallen more than 30 per cent from its October peak, wiping out over $1 trillion in market value.

Nvidia stock price crash over the last 5 days. (Source: Nasdaq)

For investors, the concern is no longer simply about the allegations. It is about whether Nvidia can maintain its extraordinary growth trajectory without the person who built its AI strategy.

Nvidia's Business Is Still Growing. So Why Are Investors Worried?

The company's latest financial results remain exceptionally strong. Nvidia reported revenue of $96.2 billion for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, more than double the previous year's revenue. Its data centre business alone generated $89 billion. The company also forecast revenue of $108 billion for the next quarter.

These numbers explain why some investors believe the sell-off could be an opportunity to buy. Nvidia's competitive advantages include its CUDA software ecosystem, specialised AI chips and deep relationships with cloud companies and AI developers. These are not advantages that disappear simply because a CEO leaves.

However, Huang was more than an executive. He was the architect of Nvidia's transformation into an AI infrastructure powerhouse. Investors will want to know whether the company can maintain its pace of innovation, customer relationships and strategic investments under new leadership.

Based On Data From Yahoo Finance

Should You Buy Nvidia Stock Now?

The answer depends on whether investors are looking at Nvidia as a short-term trade or a long-term investment. For long-term investors, Nvidia's business fundamentals remain strong. Those who believe AI infrastructure spending will continue growing may see the decline as an opportunity to build exposure gradually. But the leadership transition needs monitoring.

Similarly, for existing shareholders, selling purely because of headlines may not be the best decision. However, investors should reassess whether Nvidia's valuation, growth expectations and risk exposure still fit their portfolios. And for fresh investors, waiting for greater clarity may be sensible. A seven-month low does not guarantee a bottom. The stock could remain volatile until Nvidia demonstrates that its leadership transition will not disrupt its business.

In a statement shared with NDTV, Vested said: "Jensen Huang's resignation marks a significant leadership transition for Nvidia. The appointment of CFO Colette Kress as interim CEO provides some continuity, although investors will closely assess how the company manages its leadership transition. In the near term, Nvidia could face continued share price volatility as investors reassess the company's valuation and the potential implications for its growth strategy. Given Huang's central role, the market may attach a higher risk premium to the stock until there is greater clarity."

Vested added, "Ultimately, Nvidia's long-term performance will depend on its ability to sustain earnings growth, maintain its technological advantage and execute its AI infrastructure strategy. The upcoming earnings announcement will be particularly important in helping investors separate the immediate leadership-related uncertainty from the underlying strength of the business."