Lateef Bhat, a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist who was involved in an attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) checkpoint on November 11, has been killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam.

He was hiding inside a mosque and fired on the security forces when told to surrender, the officials said.

Bhat and his accomplice, Umar Nisar Dar, who was killed in an encounter in Kulgam on Monday, had attacked a CRPF checkpoint in Akhran on November 11, injuring three personnel.

A large-scale search and cordon operation was underway in the area, and more than 500 people were questioned.

The fresh encounter broke out around 2:45 am, shortly after the police spoke to Bhat on a video call and told him to surrender.

"Hum tumhare sath hain (We are with you)," an officer was heard telling Bhat.

He, however, refused to surrender, saying, "Mujhe Allah se mulaqat karna hai. Mai bahut khush hu (I want to meet Allah. I am very happy)."

Appeals For Surrender

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anayat Ali said that "a lot of appeals" were made to him to surrender.

"I myself had a video call and a fairly long conversation with him," Ali told reporters.

"We tried a lot to convince him that his 'life is still ahead'. We told him that he is 'still very young', but he did not agree," he said.

He said that announcements were also made outside the mosque, but Bhat refused to surrender.

"At around 2:45 am, he opened fire on the security forces, after which a gunfight started," he said.

Ali said that security forces maintained maximum restraint because Bhat was firing from inside a mosque.

"Some Dishes Best Served Cold"

CRPF chief GP Singh reacted to Bhat's killing in a social media post.

"Congratulations guys. Some dishes are best served cold, even in cold weather," he wrote on X in an apparent reference to the encounter.

The Jammu and Kashmir also shared a "you can't hide" message.

"You Can Run But You Can't Hide," they wrote in a post X.

CCTV Shows Lateef Bhat, Aide Near J&K CRPF Checkpost

The police on Tuesday released CCTV footage showing Dar and Bhat carrying out recce before they attacked a CRPF checkpoint.

Investigations into the November 11 attack revealed that Dar, a local resident, had allegedly conducted recce of multiple locations alongside Bhat before the attack.

"On November 10, Umar Nisar Dar, along with LeT Commander Lateef Bhat, conducted reconnaissance at multiple locations, including Mir Bazar, Akhran, Hablish and Kilam, with the objective of identifying potential targets and planning attacks against security forces," a police officer said.

They then carried out the attack on a CRPF Naka at Akhran on November 11 and fled the scene.

They were later identified after examining and analysing CCTV footage.

"The footage documented their movements during the reconnaissance conducted on November 10 and their subsequent movements while fleeing after the attack on the CRPF Naka at Akhran," the officer said.

The family of Dar had also lodged a missing report at a police station in Kulgam after he went incognito.

"During the course of the investigation, it was established that Dar had been providing shelter and logistical assistance to Bhat for the past five to six months," the officer said.

Lateef Bhat Was Wanted For Multiple Attacks

Lateef Bhat, a local terror recruit, was also involved in a terror attack on police on July 22 in Anantnag, in which a policeman was killed in action.

He was also likely behind the killings of two migrant workers in Kulgam on August 1.