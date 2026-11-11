J&K Police Puts Up Fresh Wanted Posters Of Kashmir's Lone Surviving Terrorist

Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a fresh manhunt for Kashmir's lone surviving local terrorist, putting up posters carrying his photograph across Lal Chowk and Pratap Park and asking the people of Srinagar to help hunt him down.

Four months after putting a Rs 15 lakh bounty on his head, police have once again put out posters of Lashkar-e-Taiba operative Abdul Latief Bhat alias Mohammad Lateef Bhat, along with three other wanted terrorists, in a renewed push to wipe out the last trace of terrorists from the Kashmir Valley.

In a direct appeal to the public, security agencies have urged citizens to come forward with any credible information regarding the whereabouts or movement of these men, promising a suitable reward for informants and complete confidentiality.

At the centre of the hunt is Mohammad Lateef Bhat, a resident of Kulgam in South Kashmir. A hardened Lashkar-e-Taiba operative, Bhat is accused of orchestrating the killing of a police officer in Anantnag and targeting migrant workers in July 2026. Police had earlier announced a cash reward of Rs 15 lakh for information leading to his arrest, a bounty that still stands.

The banner also carries the photographs and details of three other wanted terrorists, all believed to be operating from across the border. They have been identified as Bilal Ahmad Mir, Mohammad Umar Mir and Abid Qayoom Lone, all hailing from Baramulla district in North Kashmir and currently believed to be operating from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Officials say the renewed appeal is part of a concerted effort to choke the remnants of the terror network in Kashmir and ensure the Valley remains free from the shadow of terrorism.

