Narco-Terror Module Busted In Jammu, 804 gm Heroin Seized

Exposing yet again Pakistan's drone-driven narco-terror plot to pump drugs and fund terror in the Jammu and Kashmir region, police have seized a drone-dropped narcotics consignment and busted a cross-border smuggling module in the RS Pura sector on Wednesday.

In a breakthrough under Operation Sanjeevani, Jammu Police recovered 804 grams of heroin and 1.114 kilograms of opium from village Talhar in Sector Arnia - a commercial quantity that had been airdropped by a Pakistani drone.

The seizure has uncovered a well-oiled drone-based smuggling network operating from across the border to push narcotics into Indian territory.

The case originated on October 20, when Police Station R S Pura received information about the consumption of narcotics by one Sunny Kumar (26), son of Tarsem Lal, resident of Kotli Mirdian, Tehsil Suchetgarh, District Jammu, near a ditch in his village.

Accordingly, FIR No. 186/2026 under Sections 8/27 of the NDPS Act was registered, and investigation was taken up.

During questioning, his alleged involvement in a narcotics smuggling module linked to a drone-dropping incident came to light.

Acting on the leads, a police team led by SHO R S Pura pursued the investigation, leading to the recovery of the consignment from Talhar.

Preliminary investigation has indicated a cross-border nexus involving the use of drones for smuggling narcotics. Police are investigating backwards and forward linkages of the module to identify the source of the consignment, its intended recipients and other persons involved.

Further investigation is underway to establish the complete chain of the trafficking network. Jammu Police said it remains committed to dismantling drug trafficking networks and combating the narco-terror threat through sustained and decisive action.

Earlier, Tejinder Singh, IGP Jammu zone, on drone droppings from across the border said, police have tied up with the BSF and have set up a second tier of security, which is not only keeping a close watch on activity along the border but also 4 to 5 kms inside the border wherever drone droppings are taking place.

"Accordingly, we are strategising our response and strengthening the drone detection system," he said.