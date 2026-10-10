100 Senior Jammu And Kashmir Police Officers Transferred In Major Reshuffle

In a major reshuffle of the Jammu and Kashmir police, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday ordered the transfer of 100 senior police officers, including chiefs of several districts.

Of them, 28 are IPS officers, while the rest are Jammu and Kashmir Police Service officers.

The districts of Ganderbal, Kupwara, Bandipora, Ramban, and Poonch, as well as the Police districts of Sopore, Handwara, and Awantipora, got new chiefs. Danesh Rana, an IPS officer from the 1996 cadre who was awaiting posting, has been posted as Managing Director of the J-K Police Housing Corporation.

Garib Dass, director Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy, Udhampur, has been transferred and posted as Additional Director General Homeguards, Civil Defence and SDRF, while Haseeb Mughal will be the new Director of the academy.

Abdul Jabbar has been posted as IG Armed Police Jammu, while Shahid Mehraj Rather has been posted as the new IG Technical Services J-K, the order read. Swarn Singh Kotwali has been posted as the new DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range, while SSP Traffic Srinagar City, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, has been posted as Commandant 23 Armed Police.

Bisma Qazi will be the new Traffic Police chief of Srinagar City.

The LG also shifted officers of the Railways Police and Security Wing.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)