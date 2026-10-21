Daler Mehndi 'Drunk' Video Row: Cine Workers' Body Writes To PM Modi And Uttarakhand Chief Minister Over Singer's Public Humiliation

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has come out in support of singer Daler Mehndi after Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal criticised him on stage during a cultural event.

FWICE has written letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami amid the Daler Mehndi controversy.

The letter read, "On behalf of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), we wish to express our deep concern regarding the reported incident involving renowned singer and performer Shri Daler Mehndi, who was publicly reprimanded by Uttarakhand Minister Shri Subodh Uniyal during a live performance at a religious, Navratri-linked community event."

"As reported, the Hon'ble Minister walked onto the stage during Shri Daler Mehndi's performance, reprimanded him, and asked him to stop, reportedly citing concerns about his physical condition, his ability to speak or stand, and whether he was singing live or lip-syncing. While we recognise the importance of ensuring the smooth conduct of public events, such concerns should be addressed with sensitivity and discretion rather than through public reprimand."

It further stated that it is known that Shri Daler Mehndi is not a "consumer of alcohol". Furthermore, it reiterated that it is common knowledge that he has been dealing with health-related issues and is recovering from surgery.

"In these circumstances, it is particularly important to exercise restraint before drawing conclusions about an artist's condition. Any concerns regarding a performer's well-being should be addressed with compassion and professionalism."

Speaking about how artists contribute to the nation's cultural fabric, the letter stated, "Shri Daler Mehndi is a celebrated name in Indian music whose songs and performances have earned him widespread recognition across generations. An incident involving the public humiliation of such a senior artist is deeply distressing to the entire entertainment fraternity."

"We therefore respectfully request your kind attention to this incident and urge you to advise the concerned authorities and public representatives to exercise greater sensitivity when dealing with artists and performers."

The letter concluded by stating that FWICE has always stood for the welfare, professional rights and fair treatment of workers and artists associated with the film and entertainment industry, and expressed hope that due consideration would be given to its concerns.



What Happened During Daler Mehndi's Uttarakhand Performance?

The controversy began when Daler Mehndi performed at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in New Tehri on Sunday. During the event, Uttarakhand Cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal interrupted the singer and questioned his performance, saying he had been invited to entertain the audience.

The incident sparked debate online, with allegations circulating that Daler was under the influence of alcohol and struggling to sing. These allegations have not been independently verified.

Mika Singh defended Daler amid the controversy. Uniyal later told ANI that the singer had been lip-syncing and said he had raised concerns because a prominent artist should do justice to his performance. The minister also claimed that Daler had been paid ₹35 lakh for the event.

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