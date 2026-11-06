Over 500 Bank Accounts Frozen, 2,000 Arrested In Drug Crackdown In J&K

In a sweeping crackdown on narco-trade, Kashmir Police has booked over 1,500 cases under the NDPS Act, arrested nearly 2,000 peddlers and frozen 567 bank accounts linked to the drug money trail this year, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Sujit Kumar informed on Thursday.

Addressing his first press conference after taking over as IGP Kashmir, Kumar said properties worth crores belonging to drug peddlers have been attached and cash worth around Rs 1.10 crore recovered.

"567 bank accounts involving around Rs 1.31 crore have been frozen as part of action against the financial networks behind drug trafficking," said IG Kashmir while interacting with mediapersons.

Making a strong appeal to the youth to become partners in the fight against drugs and cybercrime, the IGP assured that the identity of informers would be kept strictly confidential.

Appealing to people to share information about drug peddling, the IGP said, "Anyone having information should come forward. If someone approaches a police station or a rehabilitation centre for help, we will facilitate them and their identity will be kept strictly confidential."

He also appealed to those battling drug addiction not to suffer in silence and to seek help, saying the youth are the future of society.

On cybercrime, the IGP cautioned youngsters against becoming part of organised online fraud networks, particularly those using mule bank accounts.

He said police have received complaints involving fraud of over Rs 54 crore in recent months, of which around 13 to 14 per cent has been recovered and more than Rs 7 crore has been returned to victims.

"Cheating your own people is wrong. I appeal to the youth not to get involved in such activities or become part of these networks," Kumar said.