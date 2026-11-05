"Sai Pallavi Is A Great Choice": When Srinidhi Shetty Revealed She Auditioned For Sita In <i>Ramayana</i>

Sai Pallavi played the role of Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus Ramayana. However, actor Srinidhi Shetty had also auditioned for the role and spoke about it in a past interview. A clip from the interview has now gone viral on X.

Srinidhi, who shared screen space with Yash in the KGF franchise, appeared on Siddharth Kannan's podcast.

During the conversation, Siddharth asked her, "Jab Ramayana ki casting ho rahi thi, Nitesh Tiwari ki, log kehte hain ki Sai Pallavi, Alia Bhatt aur aapka naam bhi pop kiya gaya tha for the role of Sita Maa in Ramayana. Is that true?"

(When Nitesh Tiwari was casting for Ramayana, people said that Sai Pallavi, Alia Bhatt, and your name were also being considered for the role of Sita. Is that true?)

Srinidhi Shetty replied, "Okay, now that is out. I mean, the muhurat shoot is already happening, so I guess I can say it. Yeah, I did meet them, and I did give a screen test."

The podcaster then asked, "To kahin aapko laga, dil se, 'Arre yaar, yeh film mere haath se chali gayi. Would have been an iconic role, na?'"

(Did you ever genuinely feel disappointed and think, 'Oh no, this film slipped out of my hands. It would have been such an iconic role, right?')

To this, Srinidhi replied, "Sita? Yeah.. I mean, I remember preparing the three scenes very well and performing them. They also responded positively and loved my audition. But somewhere, I don't know, I had this feeling. I had heard that Yash was also going to be a part of Ramayana at the same time. KGF 2 had just released that April, and the pair of Rocky and Reena was a huge hit. People loved seeing us together. Then, just a month or two later, this opportunity came along. I was thinking that if he played Ravana and I played Sita, we would be on opposite sides. People had only just seen us together and loved us as a pair. I wasn't sure how easily audiences would accept us being opposed to each other."

"So somewhere, I felt it might not work. But I think Sai Pallavi is a great choice, and I would love to watch her play Sita in the film. Like I always say, when something works out, it's great. When something doesn't work out, it's wonderful because it opens the door to other opportunities," said Srinidhi.

About Ramayana

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film was released today.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part film series, with the second installment scheduled for release during Diwali 2028.

Also Read: "Indian Cinema Standing Tall On Global Stage": Jawan Director Atlee Reviews Ramayana