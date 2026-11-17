The police have released CCTV camera footage showing one of the most wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, Lateef Bhat, and his aide Umar Nisar Dar scouting targets in south Kashmir's Kulgam district just a day before they attacked a Central Reserve Police Force checkpoint last week.

Dar was killed during an encounter with the security forces at Laroo yesterday, while a massive search operation is underway to track down Bhat, who escaped the initial cordon, officials said.

The gunfight broke out after the army and the special operations group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a cordon-and-search operation in Kulgam following specific intelligence inputs about the movement of the two terrorists. On seeing the security forces advancing, the two ran toward two nearby schools next to an apple orchard.

The security forces set up a tight perimeter around the area and began engaging the terrorists once the two school buildings and the surrounding orchard were completely cleared of children and staff.

Before the gunfight, Dar's disappearance had been treated as a missing person case. His family in Arreh village had also filed a formal report with the Kulgam police after he did not return home on November 11, the day a checkpoint of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) came under attack.

Later, a forensic analysis of multiple CCTV cameras installed across the district showed Dar and Lateef Bhat checking multiple places to launch an attack.

On November 10, camera feeds captured Dar and Lateef Bhat conducting reconnaissance at many areas, including Mir Bazar, Akhran, Hablish and Kilam to identify targets and plan strikes against security personnel.

The following day, the two terrorists carried out their plan by opening fire on a CRPF checkpoint before fleeing the area. Three CRPF personnel were injured in the attack.

CCTV cameras placed along the escape route captured the two terrorists running together immediately after the ambush. Investigators probing the Kulgam police station's missing person report subsequently came to the conclusion that Dar, who had previously been involved in a stone-throwing case, was not a recent recruit but had been actively spending time in the company of the wanted Lashkar terrorist.

"During the course of the investigation, agencies established that Umar had been providing shelter and assistance to LeT commander Lateef Bhat for the past five to six months," a police officer said.

According to the investigation details, immediately after the November 11 attack, Dar formally joined the TRF instead of returning to his village.

Dar's body was recovered from the encounter site yesterday but Lateef Bhat managed to slip past the initial security ring during the exchange of fire. In an operation that is still going on, joint teams of the army, the CRPF and the police cordoned off several villages and orchards to find and neutralise Lateef Bhat.