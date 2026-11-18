"It's business as usual," said Colette Kress, Nvidia's interim CEO, after the company posted strong earnings amid the Jensen Huang controversy.

Kress, who is also Nvidia's chief financial officer, added: "Customers are still with us."

The reassurance comes at a crucial time for Nvidia. The world's most valuable chipmaker delivered a strong set of results, beating Wall Street's revenue estimates. The company reported $115.8 billion in third-quarter revenue, more than double from a year earlier. Revenue from its data-centre business grew even faster, rising 110 per cent to $107.6 billion.

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However, the company is navigating one of the biggest leadership crises in its history, even as demand for its artificial intelligence chips remains strong.

Suggesting that Nvidia's business has not lost momentum despite the leadership upheaval, Kress told CNBC: "Our leadership has stepped up strongly over the last week, supporting both our earnings efforts and employees around the world."

Her remarks are being interpreted as a message to those wondering whether Huang's dramatic departure could unsettle the company. Some analysts also believe they signal that Nvidia is capable of performing well even without Huang at the helm.

This is significant because Huang has indicated that he would be "honoured to return" to Nvidia if the board believes it would be in the company's best interests.

Nvidia Rules Out Huang's Return

With Nvidia's business continuing to perform strongly, questions about Huang's future at the company have become more complicated. Nvidia's chairman has made it clear that the board does not intend to reinstate him as chief executive.

"Huang's willingness to return does not mean Nvidia is willing to reverse its decision," corporate governance expert Krishna Iyer told NDTV.

The board has accepted his resignation and is moving ahead with the search for a permanent replacement. However, it is not rushing the process. The development closes the door, at least for now, on an immediate return for the man who co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and led its transformation into a global AI powerhouse.

It also places Kress in a pivotal role. She must maintain business momentum while the company determines what its long-term leadership structure will look like. "Remember, we have the best technologists on the planet with a world-class multi-year roadmap. And I think that's important from a business perspective," Kress said on a call after Nvidia posted strong earnings.

Nvidia's stock rose after the company posted strong earnings.

What Is The Jensen Huang Controversy?

Huang's abrupt departure stems from a personal scandal that quickly evolved into a broader corporate governance and national security controversy.

Reports of extramarital relationships triggered intense scrutiny. Huang later acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife and apologised to his family, colleagues and the company's board.

The controversy took a more serious turn after reports linked one of the alleged relationships to Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman associated with Singapore-based technology company Megaspeed.

US intelligence officials reportedly suspected that she had ties to Chinese intelligence and may have been gathering information on Beijing's behalf. These allegations have not been independently verified.

The situation prompted Nvidia's board to launch an independent investigation into whether Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation and whether any company or national security information may have been compromised.

The company has said it has no reason to believe that its trade secrets or national security information were compromised.

The controversy also drew attention to Nvidia's business ties with China and the wider debate surrounding US restrictions on advanced AI chip exports.

Huang's resignation was therefore no longer simply a leadership change. Instead, it became a matter of corporate governance, national security and investor confidence.

Main changes: tightened several sentences, removed repetition, changed "linked one of the alleged relationships to" to a cleaner construction, replaced "established as fact" with "independently verified", and improved flow with more natural British-English newsroom style.