Retirement planning could become a little easier for millions of salaried employees. The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has approved a Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP), allowing retiring subscribers to withdraw their provident fund savings in instalments instead of taking the entire corpus in one go.

The decision was taken at the 240th meeting of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) on Thursday, November 19, chaired by Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Under the new arrangement, retirees will be able to draw a regular income from their accumulated PF savings while keeping the remaining money invested in the EPF system. The unwithdrawn balance will continue to earn interest at the applicable EPF rate. The move is expected to benefit around 6.32 lakh subscribers aged above 55 years who have more than Rs 5 lakh in their provident fund accounts.

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How Will EPFO's Systematic Withdrawal Plan Work?

Until now, most employees have withdrawn their entire EPF corpus after retirement. This often leaves them with the responsibility of managing a large sum of money and finding suitable investment options to generate regular income.

The new facility will offer another option. Instead of withdrawing the entire amount, members can receive their accumulated savings through periodic payouts. The remaining balance will stay invested with EPFO and continue to earn interest.

The proposed framework is expected to offer three withdrawal choices:

Regular instalments: Withdraw the accumulated PF corpus in periodic payments.

Withdraw the accumulated PF corpus in periodic payments. Partial lump sum: Take out a portion of the money upfront and receive the remaining amount through scheduled withdrawals.

Take out a portion of the money upfront and receive the remaining amount through scheduled withdrawals. Interest-only withdrawals: Withdraw the interest earned while keeping the principal amount invested.

The proposed arrangement is also expected to allow members to discontinue the withdrawal plan and claim the remaining balance, subject to the final guidelines.

EPFO has also addressed an important concern for families. If a subscriber dies during the payout period, the nominee or dependent will have the option of withdrawing the remaining corpus or continuing with the periodic payments.

However, the detailed rules, including withdrawal frequency, minimum balance requirements and the process to opt for the facility, are yet to be notified.

What Does The New EPFO Rule Mean For You?

For retirees, the biggest advantage is that they will no longer have to make an immediate decision about investing their entire PF corpus after retirement.

Consider someone who retires with Rs 30 lakh in their EPF account. Under the existing arrangement, the person can withdraw the entire amount and then decide where to invest it.

With the new SWP facility, the subscriber could instead choose to receive the money in instalments. The remaining corpus would continue to earn EPF interest.

This could help retirees manage their monthly expenses without having to move their entire retirement savings into bank deposits or other investment products.

It could also reduce the risk of spending a large lump sum too quickly or investing it in products that may not suit their financial needs.

For 2025-26, the CBT recommended an EPF interest rate of 8.25%. The interest earned on the remaining balance under the new facility will be an important consideration for retirees evaluating this option.

However, the actual returns will depend on the applicable EPF interest rate and the amount withdrawn over time.

EPFO Also Eases PF Withdrawal Rules

The SWP approval comes alongside changes to EPF partial withdrawal rules, making it easier for subscribers to access their savings before retirement.

Under the revised framework, members below 55 years of age can withdraw up to 90 per cent of their eligible provident fund balance, compared with the earlier limit of 75 per cent.

EPFO has also reduced the waiting period for certain unemployment-related withdrawals. Members can now access their PF savings after two months instead of waiting for 12 months.

The revised framework covers several needs, including medical treatment, education, marriage and housing expenses. Housing-related withdrawals can also be used for home purchases, construction, loan repayment and renovation, subject to prescribed conditions. These changes are aimed at giving subscribers greater flexibility while ensuring that a portion of their retirement savings remains protected.

Will The New SWP Facility Be Available Immediately?

No. Although the Central Board of Trustees has approved the proposal, the facility will become operational only after EPFO formally notifies it and releases the detailed guidelines.

The initial phase is expected to cover members under the statutory EPF framework. Employees whose provident funds are managed by exempted trusts may not be covered at present.

It is also important to remember that the new facility relates to the EPF corpus. The monthly pension received under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) is a separate benefit.

For employees approaching retirement, the new arrangement could offer an additional way to manage their savings. Instead of treating the PF corpus as a one-time payout, they may soon be able to use it as a source of regular post-retirement income.