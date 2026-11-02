Skip EPFO Website: Check Provident Fund Balance, Transactions On WhatsApp In Minutes

Checking your Provident Fund (PF) balance no longer needs to involve logging into the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) website or navigating through multiple screens. Members can now access key PF account details directly through WhatsApp.

The new facility allows subscribers to check their PF balance, view their last five transactions and download their EPF passbook. It is aimed at making routine provident fund services easier to access, particularly for people who want a quick update on their retirement savings.

Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched the WhatsApp service on November 1, during EPFO's 74th Foundation Day celebrations. The announcement marks another step towards bringing essential PF services onto platforms that people already use regularly.

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EPFO WhatsApp Number: Where To Send 'Hi'

EPFO members can access the facility through the organisation's official WhatsApp number: 8796441800.

The service works through a chatbot. Members can start a conversation, select their preferred language and choose the PF-related service they need.

Here is how to use the new EPFO WhatsApp service:

Save 8796441800 in your phone contacts. Open WhatsApp and start a chat with the saved number. Send a simple "Hi" message. Select your preferred language from the available options. Choose the service you want to access, such as checking your PF balance, viewing transactions or downloading your passbook. Complete the verification process using your registered mobile number linked to your Universal Account Number (UAN). Follow the prompts to access your PF account information. Once verification is complete, members can view their balance and recent transactions or access their passbook through the chat.

What Can You Check Through EPFO WhatsApp?

The new facility brings some frequently used PF services to WhatsApp.

Members can check their accumulated provident fund balance, view details of their five most recent transactions and download their EPF passbook. The service also offers PF-related information and assistance with requirements under the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY).

For employees who want to track their retirement savings, the feature could make periodic checks less cumbersome.

EPFO WhatsApp Service: What Members Should Keep In Mind

The convenience of checking PF details through WhatsApp also makes account security important. Members should use only EPFO's verified WhatsApp number. They should avoid sharing their UAN password, banking credentials or OTPs with anyone over chat.

A BankBazaar spokesperson told NDTV that the initiative could make provident fund information more accessible to members. "EPFO's launch of WhatsApp services is a welcome move that can make provident fund information far more accessible. Members can now check their PF balance, view transactions and download their passbook on a platform most people already use daily, without logging into a portal or recalling a forgotten UAN password. This can help members who need a quick balance check before a financial decision, or simply want to track their savings with less hassle. That said, members should use only EPFO's official WhatsApp number and never share OTPs or passwords over chat."

The spokesperson added that the facility could be particularly useful when members need to check their savings before making a financial decision. The WhatsApp facility is an additional access channel. Members can continue using the EPFO member portal and other existing platforms for provident fund services.

Glitches Reported

Several users reported glitches while trying to access PF-related information. Many users complained of delayed responses and error messages such as "Something went wrong" when selecting any of these options.

EPFO had not issued an official response at the time of reporting. Until the issues are resolved, members can continue using the EPFO member portal or the UMANG app to access their PF details.