EPFO Withdrawal Via UPI, ATM Likely By Month End, Check Limit

EPFO 3.0 Update: Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) subscribers will soon be able to withdraw their Provident Fund (PF) money through UPI apps and EPF-linked ATMs under the upcoming EPFO 3.0 digital platform.

According to NDTV Profit sources, the facility will be rolled out by June-end. Earlier, Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also said that the rollout announcement will be made soon.

Significantly, testing for the new facility -- developed in partnership with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) -- has already been completed, the sources added.

Meanwhile, sources further said that users will be allowed instantly withdraw up to 75 per cent of EPF balance into a bank account using UPI and UPI-enabled ATM access. According to experts, this feature will reduce paperwork, delays, and improve transparency and accountability.

Currently, PF withdrawals usually require members to submit claims and wait for processing. "Historically, EPF withdrawals required a formal claim and EPFO approval process, which, while time consuming, acted as a verification layer, considering the intended social security benefit of the EPF legislation. The move to withdrawals through UPI and ATMs provides easier liquidity to individuals. However, the real test will be what authentication and fraud-prevention safeguards are implemented to ensure that security of retirement savings is not compromised," said Saumya Ramakrishnan, Partner at Bombay Law Chambers.

EPFO 3.0 Update: Key Changes

Among other key changes, the government has also increased the auto-settlement limit for PF claims from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

Also, members may be able to use Face Authentication Technology (FAT) through the UMANG app to verify their identity instead of relying on multiple documents.

Parameter Change EPFO 3.0 launch date Likely By June-end UPI withdrawals Likely ATM withdrawals Likely Withdrawal limit 75% of eligible EPF balance Mandatory lock-in Minimum 25% corpus retained for the future Auto-settlement limit Raised from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh

The upgrade is also expected to offer faster and simpler UAN activation, easier access to the PF passbook online and quicker correction of Aadhaar-linked details.

EPFO 3.0 Update: How Will It Impact You

According to Dipal Dutta, CEO at RedoQ, EPFO 3.0 marks a major leap in the digitisation of India's financial ecosystem.

"For millions of salaried employees, Provident Fund savings are often their largest financial asset, yet access to these funds has traditionally involved paperwork and waiting periods. Enabling instant withdrawals through UPI and EPF-linked ATMs brings the convenience and efficiency of India's digital payments infrastructure to retirement savings as well. The move empowers users with greater control over their money, particularly during emergencies, while maintaining the long-term savings discipline that EPF is designed to encourage," said Dutta.

"More broadly, it reflects a growing shift towards real-time, user-centric financial services, where accessibility, transparency, and speed are no longer optional but expected. As digital public infrastructure continues to evolve, initiatives like EPFO 3.0 have the potential to significantly enhance trust, participation, and engagement with formal financial systems," Dutta added.