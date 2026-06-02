EPFO 3.0 Brings Lightning-Fast UPI Access To Your PF Funds. Check Details

EPFO UPI Withdraw: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is set to allow its eight crore members to withdraw eligible portions of their Provident Fund (EPF) directly via Unified Payments Interface (UPI). Union Minister of Labour & Employment Mansukh Mandaviya recently confirmed that the testing for the UPI payment gateway had been completed and the service will be rolled out for the members soon.

"We have completed the testing of the facility where members can withdraw EPF (employees' provident fund) through the use of the UPI payment gateway. The withdrawn amount will be directly transferred into the bank account of the member," Mandaviya told reporters.

The EPFO 3.0 framework reduces fund withdrawal times from weeks to seconds. By removing the requirement for manual employer approvals, the updated system establishes a completely paperless and frictionless claims experience.

This directly addresses current system pain points, where processing takes 7 to 10 days, withdrawals over rs 1 lakh trigger manual verification, and minor document mismatches cause severe delays or outright rejections.

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How EPFO 3.0 Will Work:

On the UMANG app, members will be able to check how much money they can directly transfer to their linked bank accounts.

Once the money is transferred into bank accounts, you can use the money as you want.

Tap at a UPI-enabled ATM or use UPI transfer.

Features Of UPI Withdrawal System:

Instant Transfers: Members can transfer eligible funds to their linked bank accounts almost instantly using their UPI PIN, bypassing the traditional claim-filing process that can take several days. This facilitates a large number of EPFO members to access their EPF money within three days for illness, education, marriage, and housing purposes.

Members can transfer eligible funds to their linked bank accounts almost instantly using their UPI PIN, bypassing the traditional claim-filing process that can take several days. This facilitates a large number of EPFO members to access their EPF money within three days for illness, education, marriage, and housing purposes. Withdrawal Limits: A portion amounting to 25 per cent of the total fund will always remain locked within the PF account to ensure the preservation of your retirement savings. This means that only the eligible portion, ranging from 50 per cent to 75 per cent of the balance, can be withdrawn via UPI or ATM.

A portion amounting to 25 per cent of the total fund will always remain locked within the PF account to ensure the preservation of your retirement savings. This means that only the eligible portion, ranging from 50 per cent to 75 per cent of the balance, can be withdrawn via UPI or ATM. Balance Segregation: The app will clearly display the "eligible balance" for withdrawal while keeping a minimum balance locked.

To avail this facility, the members must have an active Universal Account Number (UAN). Additionally, your Aadhaar and PAN cards must be linked to and verified with your UAN. Furthermore, your name and date of birth must match exactly across both your PF records and your Aadhaar Card.

To simplify access to PF-related information, the system is also being integrated with a WhatsApp chatbot, through which members will be able to check their balance and withdrawal eligibility by simply sending a message.