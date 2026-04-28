EPFO Replaces Forms 15G, 15H With Form 121, What It Means For PF Subscribers

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced a new compliance mechanism under the Income Tax Act, 2025, replacing the long-standing Forms 15G and 15H with a single, consolidated Form 121. The change took effect on April 1, 2026, following an EPFO circular issued on April 13. Under the new framework, Form 121 serves as a unified self-declaration for individuals seeking exemption from tax deducted at source (TDS). It replaces the earlier dual-form system that differentiated taxpayers by age under the Income-tax Act, 1961.

Previously, individuals under 60 years had to submit Form 15G, while senior citizens aged 60 and above used Form 15H. Now, Form 121 serves as a single form for all eligible individuals regardless of age. This removes the need to select forms based on age and establishes a uniform compliance framework.

"With the phasing out of the Income Tax Act, 1961, and the commencement of the Income Tax Act, 2025… the erstwhile Form 15G and Form 15H have been replaced by a single, consolidated written declaration in Form 121," EPFO said.

📢 Important Update



Form 15G/15H is no longer valid for claiming EPF TDS exemptions.

➡️Tax year 2026-27 onwards TDS Exemption is to be claimed by submitting Form 121 (as per the Income Tax Act, 2025)#EPFO #EPFOWithYou #HumHainNa@narendramodi @mansukhmandviya @ShobhaBJP… pic.twitter.com/EwwOdCVOFG — EPFO (@officialepfo) April 13, 2026

What is Form 121?

Form 121 is a self-declaration that allows eligible taxpayers to avoid TDS on EPF withdrawals, interest, dividends, and similar income streams. By submitting the form, individuals confirm that their total annual income is below the taxable threshold.

Unlike Forms 15G and 15H, which were age-specific, Form 121 can be filed by all resident taxpayers, regardless of age.

Who can file it?

Form 121 is available to:

Resident individuals, including senior citizens

Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs)

Certain eligible entities such as trusts, provided their income falls below the taxable limit

Applicants must have zero tax liability for the relevant financial year.

Main features

Replaces both 15G and 15H to streamline compliance

Helps avoid TDS on EPF withdrawals exceeding Rs 50,000 (or higher if PAN is not linked)

Each submission generates a Unique Identification Number (UIN) for transparency

Requires ITR acknowledgment details from the previous two years to establish eligibility

Accessible via the Income Tax Department's official portal

What changes for EPF subscribers?

From April 1, 2026, EPF members must submit Form 121 each financial year if they wish to avoid TDS on eligible withdrawals or interest. Failure to file the form will result in tax being deducted at source on withdrawals above the prescribed limit.

The move is aimed at simplifying compliance and reducing confusion, particularly for taxpayers who previously had to determine eligibility between two separate forms.

What Do You Need to Do?