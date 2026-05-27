NPS vs Mutual Funds: Which One Can Make You Richer In Retirement?

For years, Indian investors have debated one question every tax season and market rally: should you put your money in the National Pension System (NPS) or mutual funds?

The answer, experts say, is not as simple as choosing a winner.

NPS and mutual funds may both invest in markets, debt and government securities, but they are built for very different purposes. One is designed to secure your retirement. The other is designed to build wealth with flexibility.

The difference matters more than most investors realise.

As inflation rises, pension security weakens, and Indians live longer, retirement planning is becoming one of the biggest financial challenges for salaried professionals. The question is no longer whether people should invest for retirement. It is where they should invest.

And increasingly, financial experts believe the smartest approach may not be NPS versus mutual funds - but NPS plus mutual funds.

Why NPS Is Gaining Attention

At the centre of the NPS pitch is one simple idea: discipline.

Unlike mutual funds, where investors can redeem money anytime, NPS keeps retirement savings largely locked in until retirement age. That structure, experts say, prevents investors from making emotional decisions during market swings or dipping into long-term savings for short-term needs.

"It's designed to help you stay the course and avoid the temptation of dipping into your savings prematurely," said Sanjiv Bajaj.

According to Bajaj, retirement planning works very differently from regular investing. Wealth creation may reward tactical moves and flexibility, but retirement security depends on consistency and uninterrupted compounding over decades.

He described NPS as a "guardrail for your future" that quietly builds wealth through disciplined investing and ultra-low costs.

That low-cost structure is one of the biggest reasons many experts favour NPS for retirement planning.

Fund management charges in NPS typically range between 0.01 per cent and 0.09 per cent, significantly lower than many investment products in the market. Over a 30-35 year period, even a small difference in expense ratios can create a massive difference in final retirement wealth.

"The impact of compounding becomes far more meaningful over a 30-35 year horizon," Bajaj said.

Sharad Chand echoed a similar view. He said even a 1-1.5 per cent difference in annual costs can substantially impact long-term retirement outcomes.

"NPS is fundamentally a retirement-income and pension-oriented product, whereas mutual funds are broader wealth-creation and liquidity-oriented investment vehicles," Chand said.

He added that NPS is not only about accumulating wealth, but also about ensuring a pension-like income stream after retirement through annuitisation - an area where many mutual fund investors often lack planning.

The Tax Advantage That Keeps NPS Attractive

Tax savings continue to be another major attraction.

Under the old tax regime, investors can claim deductions of up to Rs 2 lakh under Sections 80CCD(1) and 80CCD(1B). Salaried employees can also claim benefits on employer contributions under Section 80CCD(2), which remains available even under the new tax regime.

According to Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), higher-income individuals stand to gain the most from these tax benefits.

An individual earning above Rs 24 lakh annually and falling in the 30 per cent tax bracket could emerge as one of the biggest beneficiaries because the tax saved can effectively be reinvested for retirement.

PFRDA also said investors with a horizon of at least 15 years should "sincerely consider NPS," especially after the recent reduction in the normal exit period to 15 years.

The regulator added that the earlier investors start, the better the benefits of compounding become. NPS is now open to everyone from minors under NPS Vatsalya to individuals up to 85 years of age.

But Mutual Funds Still Offer What NPS Cannot

Despite the growing interest around NPS, mutual funds continue to dominate wealth creation conversations for one major reason: flexibility.

Unlike NPS, mutual funds allow investors to enter and exit freely. They also offer a much wider universe of investment options -- from aggressive equity funds to conservative debt schemes and hybrid products.

That flexibility makes mutual funds better suited for multiple life goals.

"Mutual funds offer better flexibility, more investment options, and are generally preferred by people looking for growth and easier liquidity," said Umesh Roopchandani.

He added that many equity mutual funds have delivered strong long-term returns over the years, making them attractive for investors focused on wealth creation.

Siddharth Maurya said investors often make the mistake of comparing NPS and mutual funds only on returns.

"Returns cannot be the sole determinant," Maurya said. "While one is mainly intended for building retirement security, the other caters to varied financial objectives."

He noted that mutual funds are more suitable for goals such as buying a house, funding children's education, or managing short-term financial needs.

So Which One Should Investors Choose?

Most experts agree the answer depends on one thing: the purpose of the money. If the goal is retirement security, tax efficiency, and disciplined long-term investing, NPS has a structural advantage.

If the goal is liquidity, flexibility, and wealth creation across different financial milestones, mutual funds may be more suitable. But increasingly, wealth managers believe investors should stop viewing the two as rivals.

"I do not think investors should look at this as an NPS versus mutual funds debate," Bajaj said. "Both serve very different roles in a financial journey."

He compared NPS to the foundation of a house and mutual funds to the floors built above it.

"Your retirement corpus needs protection from impulsive decisions and short-term market emotions, and NPS helps create that stability," he said.

Sharad Chand also backed the combination approach, saying NPS can serve as the core retirement component of a portfolio, while mutual funds can complement it for liquidity and broader wealth creation.

Maurya summed it up simply: "The NPS would make their future secured, and the mutual funds could make them wealthy and fulfill various requirements."