Can You Handle A Financial Emergency? Check Your Readiness In 3 Steps

A medical emergency, sudden job loss or an unexpected expense can put a household's finances under pressure. Even people with insurance and investments may struggle if they do not have enough money readily available to meet immediate needs.

For households, the bigger question is whether their finances can withstand an unexpected shock without forcing them to borrow money, sell investments or compromise on essential expenses.

Ram Patrudu, Co-Founder of Trovity, a digital insurance broking platform, told NDTV that the importance of checking financial preparedness goes beyond simply counting insurance policies or investments.

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He pointed out that India's insurance market is growing, but having a policy does not automatically mean a family is financially secure. In FY25, insurers collected Rs 11.93 lakh crore in premiums and paid Rs 8.36 lakh crore in claims. Yet, insurance penetration remained at 3.7 per cent.

According to Patrudu, here are three simple steps to assess whether your household is prepared for a financial emergency.

1. Do You Have An Emergency Fund?

Start by calculating your essential monthly expenses. Include rent, groceries, utility bills, loan repayments, school fees and other unavoidable costs. Ideally, your emergency fund should cover three to six months of essential expenses. This reserve can help you manage a job loss, salary delay, urgent home repair or unexpected medical bill without immediately relying on credit cards or personal loans.

The money should also be easily accessible. While stocks, mutual funds and other investments can help build wealth, they may not always be suitable for immediate emergencies. Selling them during a market downturn could also mean booking losses. An emergency fund should therefore be kept separate from long-term investments. Its primary purpose is to provide financial support when regular income or savings come under pressure.

2. Does Your Insurance Cover Major Financial Shocks?

Having multiple insurance policies does not necessarily mean you have adequate protection. What matters is whether your coverage matches your family's needs and the financial risks you face. Health insurance premiums crossed Rs 1.2 lakh crore in FY25, reflecting the growing demand for medical protection. However, policyholders may still have to pay a significant amount from their own pockets because of co-payments, deductibles, sub-limits, room-rent caps and exclusions.

Read your policy documents carefully to understand what is covered and what is not. Check whether the sum insured is sufficient for your family's needs and whether you have protection against major financial risks. The way insurance products are sold also deserves attention. Life insurers paid around Rs 60,800 crore in commissions in FY25, an increase of 18 per cent. Premiums grew by 6.73 per cent during the same period.

Commissions are a part of insurance distribution, but customers should understand the reasons behind a recommendation before purchasing a policy. Ram Patrudu of Trovity advises consumers to look beyond the number of policies they own and focus on the risks those policies actually cover.

Ask three questions before buying insurance: What risk does this policy address? What expenses will it cover? And what gaps remain in my existing protection? The aim should be to choose coverage that meets your needs rather than buying a product simply because it has been recommended.

3. How Long Can You Manage Without An Income?

Your financial preparedness also depends on how long you can manage if your primary source of income suddenly stops. Calculate how many months your household could meet its essential expenses without receiving a salary or business income. Include EMIs, rent, education costs, groceries, utility bills and other fixed commitments.

This exercise can reveal financial weaknesses that may not be apparent from the size of your investment portfolio. For instance, a household may have substantial investments but limited cash to pay its bills. If its income stops, it may have to sell assets or borrow money to meet routine expenses.

A longer financial cushion can provide more time to find another job, restore business income or adjust household spending.

Financial Preparedness Goes Beyond Insurance

Financial security is not just about earning more, investing regularly or buying insurance. It also depends on having enough liquid savings to meet immediate needs and adequate coverage against major financial losses. As Ram Patrudu, Co-Founder of Trovity, points out, households need to assess their overall financial readiness rather than look at individual financial products in isolation.

An emergency fund, suitable insurance and the ability to manage essential expenses without income can help prevent a temporary setback from turning into a long-term financial crisis. The first step is simple: calculate your expenses, review your insurance and find out how long your savings can support your household. The answers can help you identify gaps before an emergency exposes them.