"India No Longer Spectator": Italy On New Delhi's Growing Peacemaker Role

Italy's Ambassador to India, Antonio Bartoli, on Thursday said that the West "welcomes" the higher profile of New Delhi's increased role in peacemaking and diplomacy but reminded that the growing capacity comes with "greater responsibilities".
Speaking at the NDTV World Summit, Bartoli highlighted the paradox of modern globalisation, pointing out that contrary to expectations, increased global interconnectedness has not led to a corresponding rise in peace and democracy.
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"I think that with a greater role comes greater responsibilities. And so we very much welcome this higher profile because you know, what's happening is that in a period we were all enthusiastic about globalisation, we thought that that would bring more peace and more democracy. The result is not there", he said.
"India no longer just a spectator," says Antonio Bartoli, Italian Ambassador to India, at #NDTVWorldSummit2026 @AdityaRajKaul https://t.co/dFl8YagWn8— NDTV (@ndtv) October 22, 2026
He emphasised that we cannot ignore the war in Ukraine just because it is far away in Europe. He explained that even when a war happens across the world, it still hurts the everyday consumer's finances.
"You cannot isolate and say that it's just the Ukraine war that is causing the rise in fuel. Because it's also Iran, even more, that is doing that. So I think that there is more awareness of this interconnection, as I think this interconnection is also part of the proposed solution", he said.
Bartoli then highlighted how global interconnectedness affects everyone, pointing to severe food shortages caused by trade disruptions in critical maritime chokepoints like the Black Sea, the Strait of Hormuz, and Bab-el-Mandeb.
Regarding the ties between India and Italy, the envoy acknowledged that although the chemistry between the leaders is important and helps ambassadors, but it is not sufficient.
"We are two peninsulas, and so we are interested in connecting the respective seas. Because you want to develop, strengthen your manufacturing base, and we are the second industrial powerhouse in Europe", he said.
Bartoli said that the prime ministers of both nations have decided to pick next year as the year of culture and tourism in both countries.
"So I think it's a very result-driven partnership, and we are making unprecedented headway", he said.
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