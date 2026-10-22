<i>Ramayana</i> Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor's Mythological Drama Earns Over Rs 7 Crore

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has collected over Rs 7 crore from advance bookings. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, the mythological drama is set to release on November 5.



Two weeks before its release, Ramayana has collected Rs 7.10 crore from advance bookings, as of 9 am on October 22.



Over 1.26 lakh tickets have been sold across 3,707 shows in India, industry tracker Sacnilk reported.



Eight shows are already housefull.



The bulk of the bookings are for the Hindi version, which accounts for 92% of the ticket sales. The Kannada version recorded sales worth over Rs 41 lakh. The Telugu version comprised 2% of the advance bookings, with a collection of Rs 16.33 lakh.



Ramayana Advance Booking



The mythological drama is one of the most anticipated films of the year, and the advance bookings reflect the strong demand for the film.



Maharashtra was the state with the highest number of ticket sales. The film grossed Rs 1.93 crore there.



Delhi-NCR also recorded strong demand for Ramayana, with ticket sales crossing Rs 1.78 crore.



Gujarat recorded ticket sales just shy of Rs 50 lakh.



Among individual cities, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Ahmedabad recorded the largest number of sales.



The biggest demand is for the Hindi 3D screenings of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer, which has collected over Rs 4.36 crore. The Hindi IMAX 4D version of the Ramayana has also earned over Rs 1.66 crore in advance bookings.



Recliner seats for the 6:55 pm IMAX 3D screening at Mumbai's PVR ICON: Phoenix Palladium on November 5 have been sold out. Recliner seats for the 11 pm show on November 5 are priced at Rs 2,770.



The earliest show in Mumbai is the 6:15 am screening at the Miraj Cinemas: IMAX in Wadala.



Ramayana is the first of a two-part mythological drama. The movie also features Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta and Arun Govil in pivotal roles.



It is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.



The second part of the film will arrive in 2027.



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