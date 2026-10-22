AR Rahman Recalls A 2014 Message That Predicted His <i>Ramayana</i> Collaboration

AR Rahman's journey to Ramayana has an interesting connection to a message he received more than a decade ago. At the film's album launch in Chennai on October 21, the Oscar-winning composer shared an email from 2014 in which a man named Sathish claimed to have dreamt about Rahman composing music for the epic. Years later, Rahman is now working on the film's music with Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer.

Speaking at the event, Rahman recalled how Sathish had reached out to him with the unusual prediction. He also read out the email to the audience, explaining how the man had imagined him creating music for the story of Ramayana.

“There is something I wanted to share. In 2014, a gentleman called Sathish manifested that I would be composing the music for Ramayana,” Rahman said before sharing the message.

The email read: “You appeared in my dream early in the morning. I believe it will come true. You were doing musical shows throughout India and the world, presenting the great epic Ramayana.”

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and written by Shridhar Raghavan, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is planned as a two-part live-action adaptation of Valmiki's epic. The film is being produced by Prime Focus Studios, visual effects company DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

The makers have also brought together an international team for the film's technical work. Ravi Bansal and Ramsey Avery are handling production design, while Terry Notary and Guy Norris are working on the action sequences. The project is also being developed for IMAX and other premium large-format screens.

Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Rama, with Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor and Kajal Aggarwal are also part of the cast.

The first part of the film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5. The second instalment is expected to arrive in 2027.

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