Sikander Kher Reveals Why He Dropped His Surname For His Bollywood Debut

Actor Sikander Kher has revealed why he chose to go by just his first name when he made his Bollywood debut with Woodstock Villa in 2008. The actor, who is the son of Kirron Kher and her first husband Gautam Berry, said he did not want to use his surname and risk upsetting either his biological father or Anupam Kher, who has been his father figure since childhood.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Sikander explained that his decision was linked to his family background. His parents separated when he was four years old, and he wanted to avoid making either of his fathers feel left out. Instead of choosing a surname, he decided to keep his screen name simple.

“So my surname is Berry, which is my father's name. My father and my mother got divorced when I was 4 years old and I didn't want either of them to… Both the dads to feel anything. So I just went with Sikander. I thought if Dharmendra and Jeetendra ji can do that, why can't I?” he said.

Although Sikander initially kept his surname out of his screen credits, audiences gradually began associating him with the Kher family. He said the name became part of his identity over time, and he eventually embraced it.

“Over time, people just started seeing and identifying me as Sikander with Kher and then it just stuck,” he said.

Sikander is Kirron Kher's son from her first marriage to businessman Gautam Berry. After her divorce from Gautam, Kirron married actor Anupam Kher, who became an important part of Sikander's life while he was growing up.

Sikander began his acting career with Woodstock Villa in 2008. He has appeared in films such as Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey, Players, Tere Bin Laden 2, Sooryavanshi, Monica, O My Darling and Monkey Man.

Sikander's latest film, Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, is currently running in cinemas. Directed by Avinash Arun, the film features Rajkummar Rao in the lead role.

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