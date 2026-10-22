Sunny Deol's <i>Gabru</i> To Release In 2027, Producer Promises Never-Seen-Before Avatar

Sunny Deol is known for his powerful action scenes and aggressive dialogue delivery, but his next film, Gabru, may show an unprecedented avatar of the actor. The first glimpse of the upcoming movie has already surprised audiences after its teaser was shown during the release of Batwara 1947.

While the makers have not shared the official teaser or release date yet, producer Vishal Rana revealed that the film is expected to come out in 2027. He also said that the film is very close to Sunny's heart and even his family felt he had done something new as an actor.

The film is about real-life heroes and people who dare to dream big. The makers believe it will connect with Sunny's fans and surprise viewers with a different kind of role. Instead of focusing only on his famous action style, Gabru is expected to show more of his emotional side.

Speaking with Bollywood Hungama, Vishal Rana said, “We are looking to release it in 2027. It's a film which is close to his heart and ours as well. It's a unique Sunny Deol film. You have never seen him like this before. This is the reason why he spoke so highly of Gabru. A lot of people called me after the Border 2 success meet. Sunny sir's family has watched it together. They also agreed that Sunny has not done something like this before as an actor.”

“It's a film which will touch Sunny's audience and those who have big dreams. It's an ode to real-life heroes. We'll announce the date very soon. Sunny sir's Soorya is releasing next month, in November. After that, we hope to make an announcement. It's a film which is going to surprise viewers on another level. He says, ‘Iss baar dhai kilo ka haath nahin, dhai kilo ka heart leke aaya hoon'.”

The Gabru teaser shown during Batwara 1947 features Sunny Deol alongside actor Simran. It follows a man as he learns more about himself and transforms his life. Instead of focusing only on big action scenes, the film explores the main character's feelings, struggles and growth.

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