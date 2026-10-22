Salman Khan Makes First Public Appearance Since Tiger Shroff Shooting Incident

Salman Khan made his first public appearance on Thursday, October 22, since shots were fired at Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai on October 18. The actor attended an IIFA press conference in Mumbai amid heightened security.

The event was also attended by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Rashmika Mandanna, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee.

Despite the increased security, Salman was in his usual candid mood and had the audience laughing with his remarks about IIFA and its hosting duties.

When the host asked Salman what he would name a film based on IIFA, the actor recalled the organisers' earlier attempt to make a film in New York.

"IIFA tried to make a film in New York. It was a disaster. They didn't try it after that," Salman said.

He then shared a humorous account of how the cast was made to participate in the project.

"We were all a part of it. They took us from our room to some other room. Made us shoot zabardasti, at gun point, that we will not give you IIFA next time. We told them it won't work, it won't work, it won't work, but they didn't listen," he added.

Salman also had a blunt suggestion for Varun Dhawan, who will host IIFA 2027 in Abu Dhabi. When the host asked if he had any advice for Varun, Salman replied, "Don't host."

Explaining his reasoning, Salman said hosting could take up nearly six hours. He then demonstrated a hook step, suggesting that the host should simply perform it and leave. He added that those assigned to the job should be allowed to do it.

Salman's appearance at the IIFA press conference comes amid heightened security concerns surrounding Bollywood celebrities following the shooting incident involving Tiger Shroff.

Security around Salman has also been tightened following the incident. Security outside his residence has been increased, and bulletproof windows have been upgraded. These developments come amid reports that the investigation into the shooting targeting Tiger Shroff has suggested that Salman may have been the intended target.

According to sources, the shooters had allegedly conducted a recce of Salman's residence but abandoned their plan after noticing the heavy security outside his home. The attackers are suspected to have shifted their focus to Tiger Shroff, whose car came under fire on Sunday evening. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

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