'<i>Peeche Ka Yaad Rakh Lena</i>': Salman Khan Again Schools Paps Over Taking Inappropriate Photos Of Actors

Salman Khan made a stylish appearance at the IIFA 2027 press conference on Thursday, October 22. While posing for photographs, the actor had a message for the paparazzi.

"Peeche ka yaad rakh lena, itni izzat to de hi sakte ho sab log," Salman said, urging photographers to be mindful of how they capture celebrities.

The remark comes days after Salman raised concerns about photographers taking pictures of actresses from behind without their consent. The actor had addressed the issue on Bigg Boss 20 in September.

Salman revisited the issue during an episode of Bigg Boss 20 when actor Neha Dhupia appeared as a guest on the show. Neha thanked him for speaking up about the practice, prompting the actor to explain why photographers needed to respect individual boundaries.

Salman pointed out that while some celebrities allegedly call photographers and pay them to take such pictures, others are uncomfortable with being photographed that way.

"There are also some women and some guys who call them (paps) there, pay for them there, they ask them to do this. Wo bhi kya krein?" he said.

He stressed that photographers should understand the difference between celebrities who are comfortable with such photographs and those who have clearly objected to them.

"Jinko chahiye wo karo bhai. Jinko nahi chahiye unko chuna nahi tum," Salman added.

Addressing Neha directly, the actor said photographers should face consequences if they continued taking such pictures after being asked not to.

"When you girls come and say ki 'Ye nahi karna', uske baad karenge to phir dekhenge unko," he said.

Salman also expressed concern that his earlier remarks had not been taken seriously. According to the actor, the practice appeared to have increased despite his warning, and he was prepared to take further action.

"Now they started doing even more but I'll take a big stand on it," he said.

"They think right now it is a joke. And, some big platforms are doing it. I'll take full on action," Salman added.

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