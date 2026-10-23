Varun Dhawan Wants Technicians To Get Their Due At Bollywood Award Shows

For Varun Dhawan, a film award ceremony should be about the people who make cinema possible, not just the stars in front of the camera. The actor brought up the lack of recognition for technicians at Bollywood award shows during the IIFA 2027 press meet in Mumbai on Thursday. As he prepares to host the awards, Varun said he wants the upcoming ceremony to put films and the people behind them in the spotlight.

“I feel today at film awards we talk about everything but films. We are here to celebrate films, actors, performances, and technicians. I am a technician's son. I always feel that the importance we gave to technicians before, we don't give them that respect today.” Varun said, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

The actor was speaking at the event that marked the official launch of IIFA 2027. Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna were among the stars present at the press meet.

Salman, who was on stage with Varun, responded to his comments by pointing out that the situation had changed. Varun agreed and credited Salman for making sure technicians receive greater recognition at this year's event.

“Now it is given more credit. This time, Salman Bhai has made sure that it will be given respect.”

Varun will host the 27th IIFA Weekend & Awards alongside Ananya Panday, Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul. The actor also spoke about his approach to hosting, saying he wants the event to stay focused on cinema rather than get caught up in everything else.

“We will make sure IIFA 2027 is only about films. We have to bring it back to films. I have to be a little unhinged, and honest this time,” he said.

Before taking on the role, Varun also asked Salman for advice. The superstar, who is well known for hosting the reality show Bigg Boss, had a short response for him.

“Don't host. Six hours go into hosting. Best is to perform and leave,” Salman quipped.

The 2027 edition of IIFA will feature performances by Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

The 27th IIFA Weekend & Awards is scheduled for January 22 and 23, 2027. The ceremony will honour the best Hindi films released during the 2026 calendar year.