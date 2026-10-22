"It's A Gamble": AR Rahman Says He Understands The Pressure On <i>Ramayana</i> Producer Namit Malhotra

On Wednesday evening, Chennai came alive with the sounds from one of the biggest films Indian cinema has ever seen. Ramayana: Part 1, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is all set to release on November 5 and the cast and crew have been on a whirlwind tour across India promoting the film. In Chennai, the stars of the film, Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, arrived at the Chennai Trade Centre for a live musical performance by maestro AR Rahman and the unveiling of the Ramayana jewellery by Tribe Amrapali, the official jewellery partner for Namit Malhotra's grand mythological drama.

The music for Ramayana is one of the highlights as it deftly combines the contrast between Hans Zimmer's cinematic scale and AR Rahman's melodic and spiritual sensibilities. The Indian music director had said earlier that Hans Zimmer had invited him many times earlier to work together but it finally happened with Ramayana. Speaking at the event in Chennai, Oscar winner AR Rahman, who has collaborated with Hans Zimmer, one of Hollywood's most celebrated film music composers, recalled the days of seeing Ramayana over the years. "I remember watching Ramayan during my school days, then RS Manohar's Ramayana, then Lankeshwaran and then this Ramayana (by Nitesh Tiwari). I think it's a journey of learning and consistently a great character who teaches morals - how to behave with your father, your mother, with your wife, right? So, there's so much to learn, it's a beautiful thing. Namit Malhotra, thank you so much for your passion and Nitesh, thank you so much. And Yash, Ranbir, Sai, Rakul, Ravi," he said.

The music composer then went on to share a story about how he had received an email back in 2014 that seemed to prophesied what was happening today in his life. Rahman told the audience, "There's something I wanted to share. In 2014, there's an email coming to me saying, 'You popped in my dream early Friday morning like you do to so many in the world, inspiring them. I wanted to share because I think it's something I believe will probably come true. I see yourself creating magical moments through a musical show in India and throughout the world, that you have orchestrated with leaders in the industry, playing our greatest epic Ramayan. This show is magical, mesmerizing, propagating the basic principle values of life, duty, love, which is of great need in the world today.' This was 2014. Yesterday that man said, 'Remember this dream?' This is a gentleman called Satish from New York. I was stunned, like how people can have a vision of what I'm doing now back in 2014!"

Rahman was then asked about where he found the inspiration for the music of Ramayana and he spoke about the traditional forms of music in India. "When you look at Indian classical music, South Indian or North Indian, there is so much of bhakti, Krishna, Ram. And we all learnt those - from Kirtanai, Thumri, Bandish, Varnam. The basic foundation of music itself is bhakti. So, you don't have to teach a composer here how to make music for Ramayana, right? In that inspiration, Namit has this great quality of seeing the music which is very rooted at the same time, will it work in the West? So, he might reject the first version and say he doesn't think it's working. After a month, he'll say let's play the first version. Because he's got so much on his head and it's a gamble, this movie - I understand his pressure. It's been a process of three years actually of giving him tunes. He sits and edits sometimes and I love the process. We have a whole album. Kumar Vishwas, the Hindi lyricist, is also an expert in bhakti music and the Ramayana; lyricists Karthik and Ilango (Tamil lyrics). It was really fun working with them," elaborated Rahman.

The music director performed numerous songs live from the Ramayana: Part 1 album including the wedding song of Ram and Sita titled Jodi Jodi and also the music for Vanvas. Vanvas is when Ram is exiled from Ayodhya, a moment of both sacrifice and profound sorrow. The haunting choral sound, combined with the violin's expressive quality, beautifully communicates that grief without relying on lyrics alone.

The Rama theme from the film, which has been composed by Hans Zimmer in collaboration with Rahman, is being hailed on social media as one that feels epic and deeply spiritual. The theme builds a sense of serenity and divinity, and with Zimmer being particularly effective at layering sound and building a powerful emotional climax, the Rama theme is resonating with audiences.

Also Read | How GV Prakash Recorded Ramayana's Tamil Ravana Tandav In 2 Hours