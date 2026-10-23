Rajkummar Rao To Make A Cameo In Luv Ranjan's <i>Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar</i>: Report

Rajkummar Rao is reportedly adding a special appearance to his filmography. The actor is set to feature in Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar, as per a report by Hindustan Times. The coming-of-age drama, produced by Luv Ranjan, arrives in cinemas on October 23.

The film brings together a fresh cast, including Sparsh Walia, Alisha Chopra, Kunal Vaid, Sakshi Vaidya, Tushar Chhibber and Sargun Kaur Luthra.

The project marks the lead cast members' big-screen debut and follows young people as they navigate friendship, romance, old crushes and the ups and downs of relationships.

Directed by Anuj Saini, the film is presented by Luv Films and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

This is not the first time Rajkummar and Luv Ranjan have worked on the same project. The actor previously starred in Chhalaang, a sports-comedy drama directed by Hansal Mehta and co-produced by Luv. Rajkummar played a physical training instructor in the film.

The actor is also set to play former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly in the upcoming biopic Dada, which is being produced by Luv Ranjan. The project will see Rajkummar take on the role of one of Indian cricket's most recognised names.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam is currently running in theatres. The film was released on October 16. Directed by Avinash Arun, the film follows public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam and his role in the legal battles linked to the 1993 Bombay bombings and the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

The film also stars Lalit Prabhakar as Ajmal Kasab, Jaideep Ahlawat as Chaudhary Zulfiqar Ali and Wamiqa Gabbi as Jyoti Nikam. It is backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

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