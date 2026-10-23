'Japan Loves Prabhas': Japanese Fans Celebrate Actor's 47th Birthday, Share Video

Prabhas turned 47 on October 23, and fans across India and Japan marked the occasion with celebrations, special tributes and birthday wishes. While a large crowd gathered outside his residence in Hyderabad around midnight, his Japanese fans came together to celebrate the actor with a special video. The makers of his upcoming films also extended their wishes on social media.

Videos from Hyderabad showed fans assembling outside Prabhas' residence in Jubilee Hills, carrying posters and flags featuring the actor. Birthday posters covered a wall near his home as fans cheered and shouted wishes when the clock struck midnight. In one video, fans could be seen waving flags with Prabhas' pictures while standing on a moving truck.

The celebrations extended to other parts of the country as well. In Bhimavaram, fans marked the actor's birthday with blowtorches and revved-up motorcycle engines. Several other videos from across India captured fans celebrating the occasion in their own ways.

Prabhas' Japanese Fans Celebrate His Birthday

Prabhas' popularity also brought together his fans in Japan, who prepared a special birthday celebration for the actor. In a video shared online, fans dressed in black and gold can be seen celebrating his birthday with a cake, balloons, streamers and memorabilia associated with his films. Some also wore T-shirts dedicated to the actor's work as they sang the birthday song.

Sharing the video, the fans wrote, "Happy Birthday Prabhas Garu. Happy Birthday Prabhas-san. Last year, your long-awaited visit to Japan was truly moving! Please come to Japan again anytime. I want to go to India to watch your new movie when it's released. #Prabhas #HappyBirthdayPRABHAS #JapanLovesPrabhas,"

The message also recalled Prabhas' visit to Japan last year and expressed their hope of seeing him return to the country. The fans also shared their excitement about watching his upcoming films in India.

Prabhas' Film Journey

Prabhas began his acting career with Eeswar in 2002. He gained wider recognition with Varsham in 2004 and subsequently appeared in films such as Chatrapathi (2005), Bujjigadu (2008), Billa (2009), Darling (2010), Mr Perfect (2011) and Mirchi (2013).

However, it was SS Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise, released in 2015 and 2017, that established Prabhas as a pan-India star. The two films significantly expanded his audience beyond Telugu cinema and made him one of the most recognisable faces in Indian cinema.

Following Kalki 2898 AD in 2024, Prabhas' latest release was The Raja Saab this year. The film received lukewarm reviews and did not make the expected impact.

Prabhas' Upcoming Films

Prabhas has several projects lined up, including Fauzi, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, and Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. While the release date for Fauzi has not yet been finalised, Spirit is scheduled to arrive in theatres in 2027.

The actor is also set to return for the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, which features Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan among its co-stars. With multiple projects in the pipeline, Prabhas' upcoming releases remain a major point of interest for his fans.