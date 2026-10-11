Salman Khan Threatens Strict Action Against Paps Over Clicking Inappropriate Photos Of Actors: They Think It's A Joke'

Salman Khan has warned paparazzi of strict action if they continue taking pictures of actresses from behind without their consent. The actor, who had raised the issue on Bigg Boss 20 earlier as well, said the practice had continued despite his warning.

The actor also pointed out that some celebrities allegedly call photographers and pay them to take such pictures, while others are uncomfortable with the attention.

The discussion came up again when Neha Dhupia appeared as a guest on the reality show and thanked Salman for speaking against the practice. Responding to her, the actor said photographers needed to understand that not every celebrity was comfortable with such pictures and that their personal boundaries should be respected.

“There are also some women and some guys who call them (paps) there, pay for them there, they ask them to do this. Wo bhi kya krein?” Salman said, pointing out that some celebrities may agree to such photographs while others do not.

He added that photographers should know the difference and respect the wishes of those who object to being photographed in this way. “Jinko chahiye wo karo bhai. Jinko nahi chahiye unko chuna nahi tum,” he said.

Speaking directly to Neha, Salman said photographers should face consequences if they continued taking such pictures after being told not to.

“When you girls come and say ki 'Ye nahi karna', uske baad karenge to phir dekhenge unko,” the actor said.

Salman Khan also expressed concern that some photographers and platforms were not taking his earlier comments seriously. He said the practice appeared to have increased instead of stopping and made it clear that he intended to take action.

“Now they started doing even more but I'll take a big stand on it,” he said.

“They think right now it is a joke. And, some big platforms are doing it. I'll take full on action,” Salman added.

Salman had spoken about the issue during an episode of Bigg Boss 20 in September 2026. He called out photographers who deliberately focus on actresses' thighs or take pictures from behind without considering whether the women are comfortable with it.

Referring to Neha's earlier stand against the practice and an incident involving Saiee Manjrekar and his own niece, Salman questioned why such photographs were taken when many actresses clearly disliked them. He also urged women who object to such photography to stand up for themselves.

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