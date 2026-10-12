Amitabh Bachchan Declines Fan's Request To Shake Hands On 84th Birthday, Internet Divided Over Viral Video

Amitabh Bachchan's birthday tradition of greeting fans outside his residence took an unexpected turn on Sunday, October 11, when a few young fans attempted to get past security to approach the actor.

What's Happening

A video of the moment has since circulated on social media, prompting mixed reactions from viewers over how the situation unfolded.

The clip shows Amitabh stepping out in a red kurta to acknowledge the crowd gathered outside his home.

As he greeted fans, a couple of children appeared to push past the security personnel in an attempt to reach him. His bodyguards intervened and moved them away from the actor.

Amitabh continued to acknowledge the gathering with folded hands and waves. At one point, he politely declined a female fan's request to shake hands with him.

He also posed in front of a giant garland arranged by his fans before thanking the crowd for their affection and returning inside.

Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday Video Sparks Debate

The video prompted differing opinions online. While some viewers felt the actor could have accommodated the young fan's request, others argued that security arrangements should be respected and that celebrities are entitled to maintain personal boundaries.

One user expressed sympathy for the girl, writing, "He could have just shaken hands with her; she came with a lot of hope."

Defending Big B, a user criticised the attempt to get past security, writing, "There was no need to do that."

Another comment highlighted the need to respect the actor's personal space, stating, "What's wrong with these people? He is a human being."

Big B's 84th Birthday

Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 84th birthday by greeting fans gathered outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, on Sunday.

The veteran actor stepped out to acknowledge the sea of fans who had assembled outside his home for a glimpse of their favourite star. He waved at the crowd and greeted them with folded hands, thanking them for their love and wishes on his special day.

Celebs Wish Amitabh Bachchan

Several celebrities took to social media to extend their greetings to the veteran actor.

In a post shared on X, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Happy Birthday to my dearest Guru Ji @SrBachchan. Your love for cinema and the respect you bring to your craft have always been an inspiration to me. Beyond your towering achievements, it is your warmth and humility that make you so special. Wishing you good health, endless happiness and many more memorable years doing what you love. With all my love and respect, Sir!"

Sharing a picture with Big B from the Kaun Banega Crorepati set, Kajol described the superstar as a "witty" and exceptionally cool "natural phenomenon". She wrote, "Happy birthday our witty and uber cool natural phenomenon! Wish u health and happiness always. @SrBachchan."

Sanjay Dutt wished the veteran actor in an Instagram post and called him his hero. "Dear Sir, happy birthday and may God bless you. You have always loved me, and I thank you for that. You are my hero, and I have learnt so much from you. Just to work with you is an honour for me. Happy birthday again Sir, and love you," he wrote.

Prabhas also extended his birthday wishes to Amitabh Bachchan, expressing gratitude for the love and affection the veteran star has shown him over the years. "Wishing the legendary Amitabh sir a very Happy Birthday! Ever grateful for all the love u have shown..! Have a wonderful year ahead sir. @amitabhbachchan," the actor wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Kamal Haasan celebrated the veteran actor's distinctive screen presence while calling him a star who has always stood apart from the rest. "He made the baritone iconic, the pause dramatic, and the raised eyebrow a plot twist. Amit Ji can make even a simple ‘Deviyon aur Sajjano' sound like a blockbuster opening. The man has always been in a league of his own," he wrote on Instagram.

Sharing an old picture with Big B on X, Suniel Shetty wrote, "No matter how many times I meet you there's still that same excitement… that same sense of wonder I felt growing up watching you. Every interaction leaves me with something to learn and another reason to admire you. Always grateful…always in awe. Happy Birthday Sir."

Shatrughan Sinha shared a warm note for his long-time friend and co-star on X. He wrote, "Many happy returns of the day, for our favourite friend, national icon @SrBachchan a source of inspiration to all, especially the younger generation, Gen Z.Wishing you happiness, good health & a very very long healthy life. God Bless! #BirthdayWishes."

Ajay Devgn also extended birthday wishes to Amitabh Bachchan. "The years may make you the senior-most, but your energy remains as young as ever. Happy Birthday, Amit Jil," he wrote.

Sharing a picture with Big B on her Instagram Stories, Farah Khan penned, "Happy @amitabhbachchan day. Luv u Amitjii."

Amitabh Bachchan To Return As Ashwatthama In Kalki 2898 AD Sequel

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will reprise his role as Ashwatthama in the upcoming sequel to Kalki 2898 AD.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film will also feature Prabhas and Kamal Haasan in lead roles.

The first installment starred Deepika Padukone, who will not return for the sequel. Reports have suggested that Sai Pallavi will replace her in the upcoming film, although an official confirmation is awaited.

The sequel is currently in production.

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