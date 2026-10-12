First Look Of Sunny Deol's <i>Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak</i> Out, Film Releases On November 20

Sunny Deol is stepping into the world of crime and mystery with Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak, and the film now has a release date. The actor unveiled the first-look motion poster on October 12, offering a glimpse of his rugged new avatar. The film, directed by Malayalam filmmaker M. Padmakumar, will arrive in theatres on November 20.

The poster shows Sunny with a beard, a weathered face and an intense gaze, with a cigarette adding to his character's gritty appearance. The look hints at a man dealing with a troubled past, setting the tone for a story that revolves around crime, secrets and the search for truth.

Sharing the motion poster on social media, Sunny Deol wrote, “Torn between Past and Present, He uncovers the TRUTH! Presenting SURYAA: Ant Se Aarambh Tak! IN CINEMAS 20th November 2026."

What Is Sunny Deol's Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak About?

Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak is a Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Malayalam crime thriller Joseph, written by Shahi Kabir.

Sunny reportedly plays a retired police officer who gets drawn into an investigation that leads him towards secrets connected to his past. The film is expected to explore crime, personal struggles and the questions that emerge as he tries to uncover the truth.

Suryaa Cast And Crew

Alongside Sunny Deol, the film features Ravi Kishan and Pragya Jaiswal in key roles. The supporting cast includes Jisshu Sengupta, Tinu Anand, Manish Wadhwa, Tanushree Chakraborty, Rohit Tiwari and Anoop Trivedi.

The film is directed by M. Padmakumar and presented by Kamal Mukut. Deepak Mukut, Hemmant Mukut and Lokesh Mukut have produced it under the MM Moviez banner, while Zee Music Company is associated with its music.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol has another major project lined up. He will also appear in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5.