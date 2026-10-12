<i>Jailer 2</i> Hindi Release Confirmed, Rajinikanth's Film To Release In Five Languages On October 15

If Rajinikanth's entry can turn a cinema hall into a festival, imagine the frenzy when Tiger Muthuvel Pandian returns. For fans of the superstar, Jailer 2 is more than just another movie release. It is a full-blown theatrical event.

The much-awaited sequel has now confirmed its Hindi theatrical release, putting to rest earlier reports suggesting that the film would skip Hindi screenings amid a dispute over its early OTT premiere.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced on X that advance bookings for Rajini: The Jailer 2 are now open. The Hindi trailer has also been released, and the film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on October 15, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. PEN Marudhar will distribute the film across North India.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is scheduled for a worldwide release on October 15, just ahead of the Dussehra holiday.

Speaking to Variety India, the makers said, "In light of recent media reports suggesting that Jailer 2 will not be releasing in Hindi, we would like to officially clarify that the film's Hindi version is scheduled for a theatrical release on Thursday, October 15, 2026, alongside its other language versions, as originally planned. The film will be distributed in North India by Pen Marudhar Entertainment."

Jailer 2 Hindi Release: What Changed?

Earlier, a 123Telugu report said the Hindi-dubbed version of Jailer 2 could miss screenings at major national multiplex chains, including PVR INOX and Cinepolis, over a disagreement about its OTT release window.

According to the report, the makers had agreed to a digital premiere four weeks after the film's theatrical debut. Major multiplex chains, meanwhile, reportedly expect an eight-week theatrical window for Hindi films before their arrival on streaming platforms.

The reported disagreement had raised questions about the sequel's availability in North India. However, the latest announcement confirms that the film will release in Hindi, with advance bookings open and a distributor appointed for the region.

It remains unclear whether the OTT-window disagreement has been fully resolved or whether any screening restrictions at specific multiplex chains will continue. The confirmed Hindi release therefore does not automatically guarantee the film's availability across every cinema chain.

Jailer 2: What Is The Film About?

The sequel brings Rajinikanth back as retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The first instalment, Jailer, released on August 10, 2023, and followed Muthuvel Pandian as he was drawn back into a world of violence when his family came under threat.

The film became a major commercial success, strengthening Rajinikanth's box-office appeal across regional markets and building strong anticipation for the sequel.

Jailer 2 features a star-studded ensemble, including Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty and Jackie Shroff, among others. Anirudh Ravichander returns as composer, reuniting with Nelson and Rajinikanth after the first film's success.

The timing makes the development particularly significant. Rajinikanth enjoys a devoted fan following across India, and his films often inspire celebrations, packed first-day shows and elaborate fan activities.

The sequel is also arriving amid a busy festive release calendar.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Ranabaali is scheduled to hit cinemas on October 16, a day after Jailer 2. The clash adds another layer of competition, particularly in southern markets, where both films will be looking to attract audiences during the holiday period.

Rajinikanth's last film outing as Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Released on August 14, the action thriller featured Rajinikanth alongside Nagarjuna, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan and Soubin Shahir, with Aamir Khan making a special appearance.

Also Read | Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 Expected To Earn Rs 90 Crore On Day 1, Rs 250 Crore Weekend In India