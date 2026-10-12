Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks opened in the green on Monday. At the open, Sensex jumped 380 points while Nifty gained 120.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
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Stock Market News: Expert View
Gaurav Udani, Founder - Thincredblu Securities
"Nifty is expected to open flat around 22,530, up by nearly 10 points, indicating a lack of clear directional cues at the start of the session. The immediate resistance zone is at 22,600-22,650, while 22,350-22,400 is likely to provide support.
The market is likely to remain range-bound until it breaks out of this zone. A sustained move above 22,650 could improve sentiment and trigger further short-covering, while failure to cross this resistance may lead to selling pressure at higher levels.
On the downside, a break below 22,350 could weaken the near-term setup. For now, a cautious approach is advisable, with traders looking for opportunities around key levels rather than chasing the initial move. The next directional move will depend on how Nifty reacts to the immediate support and resistance zones."
Crypto Update By Purvang Mashru
Purvang Mashru, Lead Analyst, BitDelta India
Bitcoin rose 0.9% to about $83,706, while Ethereum gained 1.2% to $2,538. The recovery broadened across major virtual digital assets, with nine of the top ten advancing during the last 24 hours.
Avalanche led with a 5.1% jump to $10.91 and Chainlink rose 2.4% to $13.35. Solana added 1.2%, while BNB, XRP, Dogecoin and Cardano also gained. TRX was the only decliner, slipping 0.1%.
The quality of the close improved alongside prices. Avalanche ended at 87% of its daily range, Chainlink at 82%, Ethereum at 77% and Bitcoin at 71%. Eight of these top ten finished in the upper half of their ranges, indicating that buyers retained much of the day's advance.
Institutional demand remains the main counterweight. US spot Bitcoin funds took in $21.1 million on 9 October, but Ether funds lost $56.1 million. Across the five completed US sessions dated 5 to 9 October, combined Bitcoin and Ether fund outflows reached $1.221 billion.
The global backdrop is still demanding. Treasury yields reached 24-year highs during the week ending 9 October.
Bitcoin support is near $82,716 and $82,500, with resistance around $84,111 and $84,500. Holding above $82,500 and clearing $84,500 with continued altcoin participation would strengthen the recovery. A break below $82,500 would weaken it. US inflation data on 14 October is the next scheduled macro catalyst.
Crypto Update By Avinash Shekhar
Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder and CEO, Pi42
"Bitcoin is trading around $83,800, showing signs of recovery after last week's decline. However, the rebound remains cautious as a stronger US dollar, elevated bond yields and uncertainty around the Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook continue to influence market sentiment. Bitcoin's ability to hold above $83,000 will be important in the near term, while a sustained move towards $86,500 could indicate renewed buying momentum. Investors will also be closely watching upcoming US inflation data for greater clarity on the direction of monetary policy.
Ethereum is trading near $2,550, while XRP is hovering around $1.40 after facing selling pressure over the past week. XRP's recovery from the $1.30 level indicates buying interest at lower prices, although a decisive move above $1.45 will be needed to strengthen its upward momentum. The broader crypto market is likely to remain sensitive to macroeconomic developments, with sustained buying volumes and stability in Bitcoin's price playing an important role in determining the next phase of market movement."
Gold & Silver Market Perspective
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com
Gold and silver futures are showing different momentum in India. MCX December gold futures were quoted at Rs 1,51,503 per 10 grams, up 1.27% from the previous close of Rs 1,49,610. December silver futures were at Rs 2,25,820 per kg, up just 0.03% from the previous close of Rs 2,25,755. The early-session data suggests stronger buying interest in gold, while silver remains largely flat.
Gold's recovery has taken prices above the Rs 1.50 lakh mark. The contract opened at Rs 1,50,851 and traded between Rs 1,50,654 and Rs 1,51,700. Holding above Rs 1.50 lakh will be important for sustaining the recovery. Silver moved between Rs 2,23,639 and Rs 2,26,580. It needs to hold the Rs 2.23 lakh zone and move decisively above Rs 2.26 lakh to establish stronger momentum.
International prices have provided some support. Spot gold was quoted at around $4,200.23 an ounce in early Asian trade, while US December gold futures gained 0.2% to $4,225.50. Spot silver rose 0.5% to $61.08 an ounce. A softer US dollar and lower Treasury yields helped bullion. However, upcoming US inflation data could shift expectations for the Federal Reserve's interest-rate path and trigger fresh volatility.
For Indian investors, the rupee is another important variable. Currency weakness can cushion domestic prices when global bullion is under pressure. It can also magnify gains when international prices rise.
Gold currently has the stronger near-term setup. Silver's muted advance calls for greater caution. Investors should watch the dollar, US yields, the rupee and upcoming inflation data before treating the latest move as a sustained uptrend. These are early-session quotes for the December 2026 MCX contracts, not closing prices.
Crypto Market Review By Vikram Subburaj
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com
Bitcoin is trading around $83,770 as the market attempts to stabilise after recent selling. ETF flows remain volatile. US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw heavy outflows on October 7 and 8, signalling cautious institutional sentiment. Elevated oil prices, a stronger dollar and uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve's next move are also weighing on risk appetite. Markets are watching US CPI data due on October 14 for clues on the rate outlook.
Large-cap altcoins are showing a modest recovery. Ethereum is up 1.17% over 24 hours, BNB has gained 0.56%, XRP is up 0.53% and Solana has risen 1.03%. TRON is marginally lower by 0.12%. However, this recovery remains tentative.
Our advice: Investors should avoid chasing short-term rallies. Bitcoin's 82,000-83,000 zone is an important support area. Staggered buying, smaller position sizes and close attention to ETF flows and US inflation data can help investors manage volatility.
Crypto Update: Expert Views
Daily Quote From CoinSwitch
Bitcoin is trading around $83.8K on October 12, recovering from last week's dip towards $80K but remaining below the $87K resistance area. The recovery comes against a backdrop of a U.S. dollar near an 18-month high, elevated Treasury yields and renewed Middle East tensions. Attention now turns to Wednesday's U.S. inflation data, with investors watching the implications for the Federal Reserve's policy outlook. Near-term technical levels in focus include support around $82K-$83K and resistance around $85K-$85.5K, followed by $86.5K-$87K. Dollar strength, bond yields and geopolitical developments remain central to the broader market backdrop said CoinSwitch Markets Desk
Daily Quote From Mudrex
Bitcoin is trading near $83,500, supported by news of an energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. The rebound follows more than $2.4 billion in liquidations, while US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw $681 million in outflows, ending a three-week inflow streak. However, underlying demand remains strong, with whales reportedly accumulating around 15,000 BTC in 72 hours and corporate holdings increasing by 193,000 BTC this year. Notably, leverage is also significantly lower than before last year's October 10 crash, when $19 billion was liquidated, potentially reducing systemic risk. For now, support sits at $80,500, with resistance at $85,000 said Prateek Gupta, Head of Business, Mudrex.
Commodities Update By Akshat Siddhant
Akshat Siddhant, Lead quant analyst, Mudrex
Gold climbed above $4,200/oz for a third session, supported by a softer dollar and easing oil prices, with US inflation data due this week and December Fed hike odds above 80%. Silver also recovered above $61/oz after hitting a two-month low. WTI slipped from above $92 to around $90/barrel following Trump’s announcement of Russian diesel supplies and an unconfirmed Russia-Ukraine energy ceasefire. However, Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and a Gulf of Mexico storm that has shut over 60% of output keep supply risks elevated. The rupee, last near ₹96.70/$, is indicated to open about 1% stronger after RBI measures to ease dollar demand.
Daily Market Comment - Delta Exchange
Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst, Delta Exchange
Crypto markets are stabilising after last week's deleveraging, with Bitcoin near $84,000 and Ethereum above $2,500. The move still looks like a relief recovery rather than a confirmed reversal.
Bitcoin has recovered from around $80,300 and moved above its key 2-hour EMAs. The main resistance is $84,000-$85,000. A sustained break could open $86,000-$87,000, followed by $90,000. Support sits at $83,200-$83,500 and $82,000-$82,500. A break lower could bring $80,000-$81,000 back into focus.
Ethereum remains weaker. ETH is above its 20 and 50-period EMAs but below the 100 and 200 EMAs. A break above $2,565-$2,600 could target $2,700-$2,775. Below $2,515-$2,525, risk shifts toward $2,420-$2,450.
ETF flows remain mixed. U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded about $21 million in inflows after nearly $730 million in combined outflows over the previous two sessions. Ethereum ETFs have posted nine consecutive sessions of outflows.
Macro remains a key risk. A strong dollar, elevated Treasury yields and higher oil prices continue to weigh on risk assets. Wednesday's US CPI is the next major catalyst, with headline inflation expected near 3.7%. A hotter print could pressure crypto, while softer inflation could support the rebound.
For Bitcoin, $84,000-$85,000 remains the key confirmation zone. For Ethereum, $2,600 is the first major hurdle, with $2,700 needed for a stronger shift in structure.
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Stock Market News: Expert View
Hemang Gor, Senior Research Analyst, Derivatives and Technical Research, Axis Direct
Nifty 50 closed Friday at 22,520, bouncing 1.30% ( 289 points) off Thursday's intraday 52-week low in a broad-based rally. IT led, with Nifty IT up about 3%, and FMCG gained 2.2%. Brent crude eased after President Trump said the US would not attack Iran before the 3 November midterms, while softer bond yields added support. Wall Street closed a record week higher: the S&P 500 rose 0.6% to 7,811.54, the Dow 0.8% to 51,654.95 and the Nasdaq 0.6% to 27,366.17, despite the 10-year Treasury yield climbing to 5.24%.
Japan is shut for Sports Day. Elsewhere in Asia, the Hang Seng gained 0.8%, Shanghai was flat and the Kospi fell 2.0%. Brent trades near $103.5 a barrel, down about 1.2% but still elevated. GIFT Nifty is pointing to a resilient, marginally flat-positive opening.
The bias leans cautiously optimistic. The undertone stays fragile while the Nifty trades below 22,580, Friday's high; a move above it opens 22,800 and 22,900. Immediate support lies at 22,300, and a break would expose 22,150.
Stock Market LIVE: Expert View By InvestorAI
The Thesis
Brent's overnight jump to $105.48 after a Houthi strike on Riyadh airport, and Friday's emergency RBI dollar curbs to defend the rupee, frame a market leaning on dollar-earners and domestic consumption rather than import-exposed cyclicals. Nifty 500 closed Friday up 1.16% at 21,866, with DII buying absorbing FII selling even as India VIX eased to 14.37 - calm that the weekend's escalation now tests. GIFT Nifty signals a flat-to-firm open, suggesting Friday's optimism has survived the first 48 hours of fresh Gulf risk.
Where We're Concentrated
The book leans on dollar-earning engineering and media-tech exporters that gain from a soft rupee without carrying oil's import-cost drag, alongside domestic consumption and financial-services names insulated from the Gulf supply scare. A smaller allocation to energy-infrastructure EPC captures the energy-security capex trade even as crude stays elevated. The thesis breaks if the RBI's new dollar curbs fail to hold the rupee through Monday's session, or if Washington's weighing of direct action against the Houthis pushes oil's move beyond a single-session spike.
Conviction Picks
Highest Conviction
Allied Blenders and Distillers
Spirits demand is domestic and rupee-insensitive, a defensive anchor as Gulf oil risk clouds import-heavy names.
Prime Focus
Dollar-billed VFX and post-production work gains as the rupee stays pressured despite the RBI's new defense.
Engineers India
EPC consultancy on refining and petrochem capex gets a tailwind as elevated crude sharpens the energy-security push.
Cyient
Export engineering R&D for global aerospace and auto clients benefits from dollar revenue as the rupee stays soft.
Max Financial Services
Insurance float keeps gathering domestic savings as DII buying absorbs FII selling through the Gulf-risk selloff.
One Thing to Watch
US weighs joining the Saudi-Houthi fight A formal US strike alongside Saudi forces would push Brent well past $105 and test the RBI's three-day-old dollar curbs; a stand-down lets Friday's rupee-defense measures hold through the week.
Crypto Update By Nischal Shetty
Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX
"Inflation expectations remained elevated as oil held above $100, while US Treasury yields stayed near 24-year highs and foreign capital continued leaving Indian equities. These conditions keep borrowing expensive and may restrict institutional flows into Bitcoin and altcoins. However, the probability of an October Federal Reserve hike fell to 19%, offering relief for liquidity and crypto participation. Overall, lower near-term tightening expectations support Bitcoin and Ethereum, but high yields, energy costs and a strong dollar keep broader market participation selective.
Bitcoin trades near $83,412 in a constructive but consolidating daily structure, with RSI at 53 showing balanced momentum. Immediate support lies around $83,200-$83,300, while $83,600-$84,100 forms resistance. Holding support could preserve buyer control; losing it may expose $82,400-$82,700. Futures traders should monitor volume, open interest, and funding for directional confirmation.
Ethereum trades near $2,533 in a range-bound daily structure, while longer-term moving averages continue to support the broader setup. Immediate support lies at $2,505, followed by $2,480. Resistance sits near $2,575 and the psychological $2,600 level. Holding support may preserve stability, while sustained activity above resistance could further strengthen momentum.
ICP trades near $3.46, remaining above all major daily moving averages, while RSI around 60 shows controlled momentum. The $3.22-$3.30 area provides support, followed by $3.20-$3.25. Buyers face resistance around $3.50-$3.60; rejection there could produce short-term consolidation during coming sessions.
Global markets ended firmer as US equities advanced, led by the Dow's 0.83% gain, while the VIX fell 3.70%, signaling calmer investor sentiment. Asian trading remained mixed: the Sensex rose 1.23% and Hang Seng gained 0.77%, offsetting South Korea's 1.91% decline. Gold added 0.43%, while oil fell 1.70%, easing inflation concerns. Stronger equities, lower volatility and reduced energy pressure create supportive conditions for continued capital participation across Bitcoin, Ethereum and broader crypto markets globally today.
U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $21.1 million in daily net inflows, while Ethereum ETFs posted $56.1 million in net outflows, extending their withdrawal streak to nine sessions. Bitcoin traded near $83,400, while Ethereum held around $2,533, showing a mixed response to institutional activity. Bitcoin's modest inflow supported stability but did not trigger a sharp gain. ETF flows may not immediately lift prices because profit-taking, exchange supply, derivatives positioning, macro uncertainty and resistance near key levels can absorb fresh institutional demand."
Stock Market News: Check Total Market Cap Of All BSE Sensex Companies
At the close on Friday (October 9), the total market cap of all BSE Sensex companies stood at Rs 4,65,31,685.
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