Gaurav Udani, Founder - Thincredblu Securities

"Nifty is expected to open flat around 22,530, up by nearly 10 points, indicating a lack of clear directional cues at the start of the session. The immediate resistance zone is at 22,600-22,650, while 22,350-22,400 is likely to provide support.

The market is likely to remain range-bound until it breaks out of this zone. A sustained move above 22,650 could improve sentiment and trigger further short-covering, while failure to cross this resistance may lead to selling pressure at higher levels.

On the downside, a break below 22,350 could weaken the near-term setup. For now, a cautious approach is advisable, with traders looking for opportunities around key levels rather than chasing the initial move. The next directional move will depend on how Nifty reacts to the immediate support and resistance zones."