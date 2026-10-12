Developers Roll Out Festive Discounts: Can You Really Save Lakhs By Booking A Property Now?

Real estate developers are rolling out festive offers to attract homebuyers, but a discount worth several lakhs does not always mean a cheaper home. From waived floor-rise charges and stamp duty benefits to modular kitchens, gold coins and flexible payment plans, the deals can look attractive. The real question is whether buyers are getting genuine savings or simply festive packaging.

A developer advertising benefits worth Rs 3-5 lakh on a property priced at Rs 1 crore may appear to offer a significant saving. However, buyers need to check the property's base price, prevailing market rates and whether similar concessions were available before the festive season. Developers may also have room for negotiation throughout the year.

Festive periods can still offer genuine advantages. Developers looking to meet sales targets or clear inventory may be more willing to offer flexible payment schedules, waive certain charges or provide additional benefits. The value, however, varies from project to project.

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Yashank Wason, Managing Director of Royal Green Realty, told NDTV that festive offers give buyers access to attractive pricing, flexible payment plans and additional benefits. He added that developers use these schemes to encourage buyers to bring forward their purchase decisions during a period of heightened sentiment and demand. Wason expects the festive season to drive more enquiries, site visits and conversions as homebuyers combine auspicious occasions with property investment decisions.

Can 'Kharmas' Offer Better Deals?

The festive season is not the only time buyers can negotiate. Kharmas, a period when many Hindu families avoid major purchases, can also present opportunities. With fewer buyers visiting project sites, some developers may be more open to negotiating prices, offering inventory upgrades or tailoring payment plans. However, lower activity does not guarantee better deals, and the scope for negotiation depends on the project and its unsold inventory.

Rahul Singla, Director of MAPSKO Group, told NDTV that buyers should focus on the overall value of a property rather than seasonal offers alone. The right location, project and payment plan matter more for long-term investment decisions, he said.

Similarly, Rupam Dey, Head of Marketing Communication and Brand at Hubtown Limited, said a seemingly attractive benefit must be assessed against the property's base price, prevailing market rates, payment plan, GST and stamp duty. He added that festive incentives have increasingly included freebies, waivers and structured payment plans instead of outright price cuts. Buyers should compare the final cost and check whether the same unit was available at a different price just weeks earlier.

What Should Homebuyers Check Before Booking?

Varun Garg, Director of Karyan Group, told NDTV that festive schemes across Ghaziabad and the wider NCR are designed to make homebuying easier through flexible payment plans, additional benefits and a wider choice of units. He also sees Kharmas as an opportunity for buyers to have detailed discussions with developers, understand their requirements and explore suitable payment plans.

For buyers, the approach should remain the same regardless of the season. Compare the all-inclusive cost, check the monetary value of freebies and waivers, and negotiate the price even when a developer advertises a limited-period offer. A festive discount may help, but it should not rush a decision involving years of loan repayments. The best deal is one that offers a competitive price, suits the buyer's finances and makes sense for the property's location and long-term prospects.